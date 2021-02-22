Baha Mar Offering Complimentary Stays for COVID-19 Impacted Guests
Hotel & Resort Brian Major February 22, 2021
Baha Mar is offering private jet service back to the United States or a complimentary 14-day stay to guests who test positive for COVID-19 while at the Bahamas mega-resort.
Under its new “Travel with Confidence” program, Baha Mar will provide free suite accommodations and a daily dining credit of $150 per-person, per-day for up to 14 days to guests in quarantine. Should the guest need to return to the United States earlier, Baha Mar will provide complimentary, private return air travel.
“In this ever-changing travel environment, it is our goal to alleviate travelers’ concerns surrounding COVID-19, in an effort to ensure the health, safety and comfort of our guests,” said Graeme Davis, Baha Mar’s president.
“Our Travel with Confidence program is the first of its kind in the industry, providing travelers with added peace of mind and the option to safely return home, or quarantine at no added expense – the choice is theirs.”
The mega-resort’s current protocols include on-site complimentary COVID-19 rapid antigen testing of guests upon arrival and prior to departure. Baha Mar’s “Commitment to Your Wellbeing” program also includes mandatory mask-wearing in public areas, social distancing and stringent cleanliness protocols at the mega-resort’s Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood Baha Mar properties.
Additionally, resort protocols also include weekly COVID-19 testing for associates, enhanced housekeeping and engineering services, heightened food safety and digital ordering, touchless payments and “technology methods that allow for an abundance of contactless experiences from the moment guests check-in,” said company officials.
For more information on Bahamas
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS