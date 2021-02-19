Last updated: 04:03 PM ET, Fri February 19 2021

Baha Mar’s Melia Nassau Beach Closing for Two Years

February 19, 2021

Melia Nassau Beach
The Melia Nassau Beach resort will undergo a $100 million renovation. (Photo by Brian Major)

Baha Mar’s Melia Nassau Beach resort will close for two years to undergo a $100 million renovation, the resort’s operator announced this week. The Cable Beach property will close March 1, with re-opening scheduled for spring 2023 following an “extensive investment in virtually all areas of the property,” said Baha Mar officials in a statement.

“We have decided to close the property and complete an extensive renovation of the resort over the next 24 months,” said Graeme Davis, Baha Mar’s president.

“We look forward to the day when we unveil the renovated resort to distinguished and valued guests from all over the world, furthering the long-term economic health and prosperity of The Bahamas.”

In a Bahamas interview, Davis said it would be unprofitable to keep portions of the resort open during construction work, citing COVID-19’s impact on travel demand and resort occupancies. The seven-acre, 694-room resort will undergo “a complete transformation,” including rooms, common areas, restaurants, bars and outdoor spaces.

The renovations to the Melia property, which traditionally has been marketed separately from the other Baha Mar properties, will result in an “upscale luxury destination”; however, no decision has been made on whether the Melia brand and its all-inclusive model will be retained after the renovation.

