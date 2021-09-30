Bahia Principe Offers Big Savings During Countdown to Happiness Sale
All-inclusive resort brand Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts is making it easier to afford that much-needed vacation.
During its Countdown to Happiness sale, guests can save up to 60 percent on stays. That's not all. Travelers also receive a complimentary stay for one child at select properties and up to $1,630 in resort credits through the Trip Enhancer program.
The sale starts October 1 and goes through October 17, 2021, for travel through October 31, 2022.
“Vacationers are counting down the days to book their next tropical escape, and we want to join in on the countdown,” said Dennis Vondenhoff, Bahia Principe’s vice-president of sales for the U.S. and Canada.
“After nearly two years of uncertainty in the travel landscape, we want to thank those who are safely bringing travel back to life by providing unforgettable vacations at an attractive price point. Travelers seeking remarkable service, top-notch facilities and fabulous amenities, on top of unparalleled value, should not miss our signature promotion.”
Guests can select any Bahia Principe property in the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Mexico. Currently, the resort company has 10 hotels and resorts open in the region, and two more are expected to be up and running before the end of the year.
The promotion includes Bahia's Trip Enhancer Program, which provides credits that can be redeemed for spa treatments, on-site shopping, room upgrades and more. Those who book a four-night stay can earn up to $1,200 in resort credits, and those staying seven nights receive up to $1,630.
