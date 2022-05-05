Last updated: 12:53 PM ET, Thu May 05 2022

Banyan Tree To Open New Resort in Bacalar, Mexico in 2025

May 05, 2022

Rendering of the over-water restaurant at the Banyan Tree Veya Bacalar resort. (photo via Banyan Tree Group)

Banyan Tree Group will welcome the wellness-centered Banyan Tree Veya Bacalar in 2025, located in Bacalar, Quintana Roo in Mexico.

The resort is part of Banyan Tree’s Veya brand, which focuses on wellness activities for the mind, body and spirit. The $28 million resort is the sixth Banyan Tree location in Mexico and will be located on the Bacalar Lagoon, a stunning natural environment.

The resort will feature 35 villas and give visitors four dining areas, as well as a specialty restaurant suspended over the lake. Wellness activities range from kayaking in the lagoon to the Banyan Tree Spa, and much more, encompassing everything from good sleep to interactions with nature.

The first Veya-branded resort opened earlier in March 2022, the Banyan Tree Veya Phuket in Thailand. The next Veya resort to open this year will be the Banyan Tree Veya Vabbinfaru, located in the Maldives. In 2023, the Banyan Tree Veya Ilha Nejovo will open in Mozambique, followed by the Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe in Mexico.

“Banyan Tree Veya Bacalar, along with the soon-to-open Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe, will create a new category and concept of hospitality in Mexico that redefines luxury from a multisensory perspective,” said Mr. Peter Hechler, Senior Assistant Vice President, Head of Regional Operations for the Middle East, Europe, Africa and the Americas of Banyan Tree Group.

Aerial view of where the Banyan Tree Veya Bacalar will be located along the shores of the Bacalar Lagoon. (photo via Banyan Tree Group)

“Modern travelers are actively seeking experiences on ‘the-path-less-traveled’, and as we continue to expand, we are looking to bring awareness to emerging destinations that are rich with history, culture and natural wonders."

