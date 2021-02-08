Beach Enclave Turks & Caicos Unveils New Romance Package
WHY IT RATES: Beach Enclave is debuting its new Romance Package just in time for Valentine’s Day travel, but it will be offered through the end of the year. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Turks & Caicos’ sweeping turquoise beaches with miles of white, powdery sand offer the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable and truly romantic Caribbean getaway. Now through December 31, 2021, couples can escape to Provo’s award-winning beaches and enjoy a private retreat with Beach Enclave Turks & Caicos’ exclusive Romance Package.
“Whether planning a destination proposal, honeymoon or simply looking to get away with that special someone, we know there is often a lot of stress and pressure involved in crafting the perfect romantic escape,” said Beach Enclave Founder and CEO Vasco Borges. “We carefully curated this package based on our intimate knowledge of the island, as well as the services, amenities and experiences that we know will leave a lasting impression for couples to enjoy and reminisce for years to come.”
The package includes luxurious accommodations in a lavish beachfront or ocean-view villa; chocolate-covered strawberries upon arrival; a bottle of sparkling wine; a 50-minute couple’s in-villa massage; a romantic three-course private chef’s dinner; and a sunset cruise to explore the island’s majestic waters.
The villas are strategically situated in remote, beachfront enclaves in Grace Bay, Long Bay and North Shore, offering a serene ambiance for guests in search of a privacy-laden holiday. From a private infinity pool to indoor and outdoor lounge areas, each villa provides couples with various spaces to play and relax.
What’s more, guests can enjoy the discreet, yet attentive service synonymous with the Beach Enclave brand provided by a personal butler, concierge, housekeeping staff and on-call private chef.
A Lover’s Playground
While at Beach Enclave, couples can do as much or as little as their hearts desire. Guests can enjoy a variety of land- and water-based activities including yoga, tennis, snorkeling, kayaking, kiteboarding, paddle boarding and more. Couples also have access to resort-style services and amenities including but not limited to airport transfers, a 24-hour fitness center, as well as housekeeping and turndown.
Nightly rates begin from $5,000, per night, exclusive of taxes and fees.
For more information or reservations at any of Beach Enclave’s three locations, please visit www.BeachEnclave.com, call +1-866-580-1675 or email experiences@beachenclave.com.
SOURCE: Beach Enclave press release.
