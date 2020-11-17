Beaches Turks & Caicos Reopening Shifts to December 21
Hotel & Resort Brian Major November 17, 2020
Officials at Beaches Turks and Caicos have postponed the resort’s reopening date to Dec. 21, 2020. The re-launch of the Providenciales-based resort was initially delayed to October 14, then delayed a second time to November 18.
“Regrettably, due to circumstances beyond our control, it will not be feasible for us to open at this time,” said Gary Sadler, senior vice president of sales at Unique Vacations Inc., Beaches’ parent company, in an email to travel advisors.
“We know the significant impact this has and apologize in advance for this inconvenience,” Sadler said. The company is offering advisors’ clients several options following the re-scheduled opening, including moving existing reservations to another Beaches or Sandals Resorts property in the Caribbean for the original dates or “any future date onward.”
Clients with existing reservations can also opt to reschedule their Beaches Turks and Caicos stay for dates beginning December 21. Travelers who select one of the options will also receive a 20 percent credit which may be applied to a room upgrade, additional nights, spa services, tours and other amenities.
Clients who choose not to reschedule their vacation will receive a full refund, said officials. The twice-delayed re-opening of the territory’s largest resort comes amidst a continuing dispute regarding a $20 million tax bill the government says is owed by Beaches’ operators. Officials at the company have said the company does not owe any unpaid taxes.
For more information on Turks and Caicos
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS