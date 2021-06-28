Begin Your Happily Ever After in Paradise
Codie Liermann June 28, 2021
For many areas, the late spring and early summer months mark the unofficial start to wedding season. Weddings of all shapes and sizes bring families and friends together for unforgettable celebrations.
Well, this past year halted the majority of festivities, and couples were forced to either put their plans on hold or change them significantly. Faced with the unknown of how things would play out, many wedding couples began opting for smaller, more intimate wedding celebrations they didn’t foresee having to cancel. This also led many couples to choose destination wedding ceremonies, giving an extra special flair to the celebration.
Hard Rock Hotels has all-inclusive properties in Cancun, Riviera Maya, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos and Punta Cana that are ideal for tropical destination weddings, and the resort company has intimate packages to choose from.
Couples who are looking to experience this special milestone alone can choose the Elopement option. This unique ceremony is the most private option, but the surrounding tropical paradise is more than enough company for some people.
Those brides and grooms who might not be able to bear the thought of exchanging vows without their closest loved ones can opt for a Minimony. This allows them to say “I do” with a small group of eight people.
Some couples might also choose to host their wedding as planned, with the only change being location. When moving the ceremony from a hometown to a tropical paradise, though, the guest list might get slightly smaller. This is where a Micro-wedding package comes in. Couples can experience all the elements of a destination wedding with a guest list of up to 50 people. It’s larger than some of the other options but still intimate.
Having a smaller guest list means couples can focus more on crafting memorable experiences with custom details. Whether it’s additional celebrations throughout the trip or enhanced décor at the ceremony, brides and grooms are free to customize where they see fit. Hard Rock Hotels has several Wedding Collections to choose from:
Free Spirit: Bohemian-inspired design with natural wooden alter, lush greenery and macrame runners.
Tropical Paradise: Clean tropical design complementary to lush beach backdrop.
Modern Enchantment: A fusion of luxury and fun with whimsical circular alter and Callas topped columns.
Lavish Daydream: Floral draped alter combined with elegant white petal runner and golden chairs.
Complimentary: Simple and elegant design with white seating, a natural sand aisle, altar and floral arrangement.
Couples can also choose to host traditional weddings of any size by choosing either the Large Weddings or South Asian Weddings package. There is also the option for a Sequel Wedding for those who don’t think one celebration is enough.
After getting married at one of Hard Rock Hotels’ all-inclusive resorts, it becomes a special place for couples, and they usually want to come back in the future to relive the moment. Those who spend their wedding at one of these properties receive a complimentary two-night stay to use over their anniversary.
Whether it’s a Free Spirit Elopement in Los Cabos, a Modern Enchantment Micro-wedding in Cancun, or anything in between, the wedding specialists at all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels help couples create the wedding of their dreams and begin their happily ever after in paradise just the way they envision it.
