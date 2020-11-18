Black Friday and Cyber Monday Hotel Deals Around the World
Hotels and resorts celebrate a season of giving with epic deals on stays around the globe. Many properties are offering flexible cancelation policies, steep discounts and safe stay programs to ensure that guests feel welcome and secure traveling abroad.
*Note, this piece will be updated as new offers come in so be sure to check back.
Alexandra Resort and Blue Haven Resort, Turks & Caicos
Save up to 65 percent on select room categories for travel between January 2-31, 2021, at both Alexandra Resort and Blue Haven Resort, both located on the island of Providenciales in Turks & Caicos.
Booking window starts November 19 to December 1, 2020, for travel January 2-31, 2021.
Atlantis Paradise Island
The resort will be offering a Cyber Week Sale valid for stays starting December 10, 2020, until November 30, 2021. Guests booking four-plus nights save up to 21 percent on accommodations (fourth night free), get 21 percent savings on all Experience Packages on the website and more.
A Private Sale/Early Access starts Monday, November 23, at which time 2,021 guestrooms will be available at $202.10 + taxes and resort fees for email subscribers. Consumers can sign up via the website to receive the invite to this exclusive offer.
Bluefields Bay Villas, Jamaica
Enjoy a 15 percent discount at Bluefields Bay Villas in Jamaica. Book Black Friday, November 29 through Cyber Monday, December 2, 2020, and use code BLACKFRIDAY.
Casa Chameleon Hotels, Costa Rica
Casa Chameleon Hotels is offering 50 percent off standard rates for five-nights or more. The deal goes on sale on Friday, November 27 through the end of Monday, November 30, 2020, for travel now through December 20, 2021.
Casa de Campo
Guests who book an oceanfront villa for three nights or longer (starting at $2,499 a night), will receive the following exclusive amenities when they book directly with the resort: a $1,000 resort gift card; private dinner prepared by Casa de Campo’s very own chef, in your own villa for up to 10 people; a private golf lesson with the resort’s head golf instructor at the Trackman Golf Learning Center; a round of golf for two people, along with the instructor, on the award-winning Teeth of the Dog course; a private shooting lesson for two at the Purdey 5 Stand with the resort’s head shooting director.
Guests can save up to 50 percent off rooms and villas with a $100 resort credit on stays of three nights or more, as a separate offer when they book directly with the resort.
Casa Kimberly, Puerto Vallarta
Casa Kimberly is offering a rare opportunity to book its magnificent suites at 50 percent off during the Black Friday through Cyber Monday sale.
From Black Friday, November 27 through Cyber Monday, November 30, 2020, travelers in search of a lavish escape can book Casa Kimberly for stay dates of December 1, 2020, to May 31, 2021. Use the code CYBERCK to reserve at the discounted rates.
Couples Resorts Jamaica
Romance travelers can save on a tropical escape in 2021 and enjoy a seventh-night-free and $250 resort credit on reservations of seven nights or more.
The Couples Resorts’ Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal is valid at all four properties and is available for bookings made between November 23-30, 2020, for stays between January 3-December 24, 2021.
Curtain Bluff, Antigua
For all new bookings made directly with the hotel, travelers receive a $100 resort credit and upgrade on arrival if available with a minimum five-night stay. Use code BLACKFRIDAY.
Desire Resorts
Travelers save up to 45 percent off, with all-inclusive rates starting as low as $169 at Desire Riviera Maya Resort. Rates start at $158 at Desire Riviera Maya Pearl Resort.
Book between November 27 and December 2, 2020, for travel from January 02 through December 23, 2021.
Frangipani Beach Resort
Frangipani Beach Resort is offering the Take All the Credit offer, allowing travelers to purchase resort credits that earn them a premium for a future stay. The resort credits can be purchased in denominations ranging from $1,000 up to $12,500 and provide an additional bonus of up to 20 percent.
The promotion will run from November 23 to November 30, 2020. Direct bookings are available via email at info@frangipaniresort.com or by phone at +1 264 497 6442.
Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts and TRS Hotels
Palladium Hotel Group is offering guests who book one of their Grand Palladium Hotel & Resort or TRS Hotel properties in Mexico, Dominican Republic and Jamaica an early Black Friday deal with a promotion.
Travelers can save up to 57 percent on a three-night minimum stay plus receive a $1,500 resort credit. Book between November 23 to December 4, 2020, for travel between November 23 to December 23, 2021.
Grand Residences Riviera Cancun
The All-in Grand offer is running throughout the month of November and provides guests the opportunity to save up to 46 percent off their stay from now through January 14, 2022.
Use promo code ZW-20-17.
Hamilton Princess & Beach Club
Hamilton Princess & Beach Club is offering 30 percent off stays for bookings made from November 23 to December 5, 2020, for travel between November 23 and December 31, 2021. Use code PBLK.
Hermitage Bay, Antigua
Pay for six nights and get one night free and a free upgraded room. All of this is on top of already discounted summer rates with total savings up to 33 percent. All rates at Hermitage Bay are fully inclusive.
Jamaica Inn
Through November 30, 2020, Jamaica Inn is offering its biggest sale of the year with a 40 percent discount on all room category bookings for stays of three nights or more for travel dates through August 30, 2021. Guests booking this deal will also receive a welcome drink, a complimentary drink on the beach each day, complimentary hors d’oeuvres nightly, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi access, complimentary use of the gym and free parking on the property.
Book through November 30, 2020, for travel through August 31, 2021.
Karisma Hotels & Resorts
Karisma Hotels & Resorts is offering a Mexico Mystery sale, with rates starting at $99 per person for adults-only resorts and $129 for family-friendly resorts. Book by December 5, 2020, for travel between January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021.
Mexico Grand Hotels
Guests who book a future stay during Thanksgiving weekend will receive a third night free at this authentic, family-owned chain in Los Cabos. Book between November 26, 2020, and December 6, 2020, for travel through September 30, 2021.
Mystique by Royalton
Mystique by Royalton is offering 25 percent off best available rates with promo code FRIDAY25 for booking Friday, November 27 to Sunday, November 29 or MONDAY25 available on Cyber Monday with travel from December 01, 2020, to May 30, 2021. Rates start at $195 per night based on double occupancy.
Namron Hospitality Group
Book a stay at any Namron Group Tulum property starting at a minimum of $187 per night this Black Friday weekend through Cyber Monday for travel through September 30, 2021. Use code TULUMBLK.
Ocean Club Resorts, Turks and Caicos
The Black Friday/Cyber Monday offer allows guests to save on their future visit by receiving every third night booked as complimentary. Travelers who purchase a minimum of a two-night stay from Friday, November 27 through Monday, November 30, 2020, will be able to take advantage of this offer for stays from March 1 – December 18, 2021. Use promo code BFCM.
Palace Resorts & Le Blanc Spa Resorts
Travelers can get two vacations for the price of one at Palace Resorts & Le Blanc Spa Resorts. Book one room for a minimum of four nights and receive another room of the same value, free. kids and teens stay free at select resorts.
Book between November 23 and December 4, 2020, for travel December 22, 2020, to January 3, 2021.
The resort company is also offering a buy four nights, get the fifth-night-free deal. Guests who book and pay for four nights will receive the fifth night free. Kids and teens stay free at select resorts.
Book between November 27 and December 4, 2020, for travel from January 4 to April 10, 2021.
Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts
To celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts is offering up to 25 percent savings on best available rates for stays of four nights or more.
Black Friday is available for booking between 7:00 a.m. EST on November 27, 2020, to 11:59 p.m. on November 29, 2020, with travel available from December 1, 2020, through May 30, 2021. Promo Code: FRIDAY25.
Cyber Monday is available for booking from 7:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. EST on November 30, 2020, with travel available from December 1, 2020, through May 30, 2021. Promo Code: MONDAY25.
Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino
Travelers can take 50 percent off standard rates for two-nights or more. The deal goes on sale on Friday, November 27, 2020, through the end of Monday, November 30, 2020, for travel through the end of 2021. Use booking code BOG.
The Retreat Costa Rica
The Retreat’s flash sale of 35 percent off one of The Retreat's Wellness Packages, designed for physical, mental, emotional and spiritual renewal, requires a minimum three-night stay. The deal also includes complimentary SJO airport pick-up and a $100 spa certificate per reservation for bookings in December 2020 and January 2021.
Booking window starts on Friday, November 27, at 1 a.m. and ends on Monday, November 30, at midnight.
Rockliffe Hall, England
Residential deals and offers include the £189 Black Friday Bed & Breakfast, the £269 Black Friday Clubhouse Dinner Bed & Breakfast, and the Black Friday Spa Break for £215. Additional deals on travel vouchers such as the sparkling afternoon tea for two for £59 and a round of golf for two with breakfast for £89 (both Black Friday exclusive deals) all deals and special offers will be available to book online on the website and through the gift site across Black Friday weekend.
Round Hill Hotel and Villas
The deal includes a 40 percent discount when you book this exclusive Montego Bay getaway with rates starting at $359. Book a minimum of three nights and receive a welcome cocktail, complimentary Wi-Fi access, daily afternoon tea, non-motorized watersports and more.
Book through December 1, 2020, for travel from November 23, 2020, through October 31, 2021.
Royalton Luxury Resorts
Royalton Luxury Resorts is offering 25 percent off best available rates with promo code FRIDAY25 for booking Friday, November 27 to Sunday, November 29, 2020, or MONDAY25 available on Cyber Monday with travel from December 1, 2020, to May 30, 2021. Rates start at $170 per night based on double occupancy.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority has created a dedicated webpage detailing all of the destination’s Cyber Monday deals, making it easy to find the best options for future vacations. The site lists 17 hotel specials and discounts up to 60 percent off, with many valid for travel throughout 2021.
Solmar Hotels & Resorts
Solmar Hotels & Resorts is offering fully refundable rates starting at $142 per night at hotels in Los Cabos. The offer will be available to book from November 23-29, 2020. Travel for the Black Friday offer will be good from November 23, 2020, to April 30, 2021.
Strawberry Hill and The Caves
Island Outpost properties, Strawberry Hill and The Caves, will offer 30 percent off all bookings of two nights or more made from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. Travel dates are January 4-December 19, 2021, excluding April 1-4; July 1-4; and November 24-28, 2021.
Sugar Beach, Saint Lucia
Book early for a stay through December 18, 2021, and get up to 40 percent off the best available rates for all accommodations, including Luxury Cottages, Villas, Bungalows and Private Residences.
Temptation Cancun Resort
Travelers can take up to 60 percent off, with all-inclusive rates starting as low as $113 per person, per night. Book November 27 to December 2, 2020, for travel from January 4 through December 22, 2021.
Tierra Magnifica, Nosara, Costa Rica
The Cyber Monday deal gives travelers 25 percent off room rates, plus 50 percent off spa services during a stay. After the Cyber Monday discount, rates start at $274 per night. Booking window: Friday, November 27 through midnight on Monday, December 6, 2020. Travel January 3, 2021, through April 30, 2021. Use booking code CYBER2020.
Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort, Saint Lucia
Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort is offering 50 percent off rates and a $150 spa credit. Book between November 23 and December 4, 2020, for travel through December 18, 2021.
