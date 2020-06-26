Last updated: 10:38 AM ET, Fri June 26 2020

Caesars Entertainment Announces Universal Mask Policy

Hotel & Resort Caesars Entertainment Corporation Janeen Christoff June 24, 2020

Paris Las Vegas
PHOTO: Exterior of Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. (Photo courtesy Caesars Entertainment)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation has adopted a universal mask policy for all employees and visitors at all properties.

Everyone indoors at its properties across the Caesars network will be required to wear masks at all times, except when eating or drinking.

The policy went into effect at noon today and applies to all employees, vendors, contractors, guests and passersby in properties.

Previously, masks were only worn by employees and guests at gaming tables.

"We promised that Caesars would continue to evaluate the latest recommendations, directives and medical science regarding the COVID-19 public health emergency and modify our enhanced health and safety protocols accordingly," said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "As a result, we are immediately requiring everyone in our properties to wear masks, because the scientific evidence strongly suggests that wearing masks and practicing social distancing may be the most important deterrents to spreading COVID-19 from person to person.”

Caesars will also continue to implement enhanced health and safety requirements, and the company will take steps to make sure that all people inside its properties are wearing a mask.

Anyone who refuses to wear a mask, after being asked, will be directed to leave the property.

The requirement applies to all of Caesars Entertainment properties that are currently open in Louisiana, Mississippi, Iowa, Missouri, Nevada, and Indiana, as well as tribal properties in Arizona, California and North Carolina.

It will apply to properties as they reopen in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois and Ontario.

