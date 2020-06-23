Wearing a Face Mask? That’s Winning in Vegas
Caesars Entertainment properties in Las Vegas are making it profitable to be wearing a face mask inside its reopened hotel-casinos.
Caesars this past weekend introduced a promotion in which employees randomly walked the casino floor and awarded players a $20 chip to gamble with if they were wearing personal protective equipment to cover their nose and mouth.
It was the company’s way of saying ‘thanks’ for helping to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The promotion took place at all five of Caesars Entertainment properties that reopened in Vegas—Caesars Palace, Paris, Flamingo, The Linq and Harrah's, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.
On the first weekend, 375 guests received a total of $7,500.
The promotion is open only to members of Caesars’ Rewards, but the loyalty program is free to sign up for.
The promotion would end if wearing masks becomes mandatory in the city or state.
