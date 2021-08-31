Cancun’s Royal Uno Resort To Open in February
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz August 31, 2021
The new Royal Uno All Inclusive Resort & Spa located within Cancun’s Hotel Zone is offering early bird savings when guests book prior to the resort’s opening on February 28, 2022.
Guests looking to save some money can book their stays at the resort from now through November 1, 2021, to receive 30 percent off their stay. The Early Bird Special also includes up to $500 in resort credit.
The Royal Uno, located along the beachfront in Cancun, provides its guests with gorgeous views of the Caribbean and the Nichupte Lagoon. The resort’s central location puts guests within walking distance to the Maya Museum and the archaeological site of San Miguelito, and it's only a short drive away from all the shopping, nightlife and golfing a traveler could desire.
However, with four bars and five restaurants that guests can enjoy for no extra cost, some visitors will be happy just staying on the property.
The all-inclusive resort offers 540 rooms and suites that have either private ocean view terraces or balconies, as well as plenty of different styles to suit various budgets and vacation styles.
The suites are spacious and include a living and dining area and larger bathrooms. Romance Suites provide guests with a jacuzzi, and beachfront suites come with personal plunge pools. Rooms and suites are designed in a modern coastal style, featuring calming dark wood tones and accents of blues and greens.
For more information, please visit the resort's website.
