Casa de Campo Unveils Premier Club at Casa de Campo

Hotel & Resort Casa de Campo Claudette Covey July 13, 2022
Casa de Campo Resort & Villas is upping the ante on its luxury offerings with the introduction of Premier Club at Casa de Campo, which will feature 58 new Premier Club Suites.
Booking for the new suites will open in December 2022.
“The Premier Club at Casa de Campo will create an unprecedented level of privacy and exclusivity for our guests to enjoy,” said Casa de Campo Senior Vice President Jason Kycek.
“From the moment they arrive, guests will be privately checked-in by our welcome receptionists at the exclusive Premier Club Lounge and be able to relax in seclusion while enjoying a drink or light appetizers at the Club Lounge Bar.
“Featuring both indoor and outdoor areas, Premier Club guests will be able to maintain autonomy that is exclusive only to guests staying in our new suites.”
The new Premier Club suites comprise 26 Premier Junior Suites with king-sized beds, 27 Premier Junior Suites with double beds, four Premier One-Bedroom Suites and one Premier Presidential Suite.
The suites will provide guests with amenities that are not available at other parts of the resort, such as Premier Club golf carts for navigating the property and private concierge services.
Premier Junior Suites and Premier Suites will be equipped with private balconies or terraces, 55- and 65-inch Smart TVs with international cable and streaming channels, wet bar and beverages, and more.
The three-bedroom Premier Presidential Suite will include a private office area, full kitchen with a separate staff entrance, a dining room table seating up to eight people and a family/living room, and 75-inch Smart TVs.
The second floor will include two additional rooms, affording guests complete privacy.
“It is an exciting time for our company and guests alike with all of the improvements we are making throughout the property,” Kycek said.
“We are grateful to be able to take Casa de Campo to the next level and raise the bar in luxury hospitality within the Dominican Republic.”
