Check-In at the All-Inclusive Lighthouse Pointe at the Grand Lucayan
Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff February 13, 2023
Enjoy the beauty of Grand Bahama Island at the Grand Lucayan. The stunning Bahamian beach resort is an idyllic escape.
The all-inclusive Lighthouse Pointe features stylish rooms with beautiful views in a number of variations. Guests can choose from Island View Rooms with 400 square feet of space, a king-size bed and a beautiful private balcony.
The Marina View Rooms are the same size but have a view of the marina. These rooms also feature private balconies and come with either a king-size bed or two double beds. Ocean View rooms are also 400 square feet and feature unobstructed views of the beautiful Caribbean Sea.
Larger rooms, the Ocean Breeze Suites, offer 800 square feet and feature a private double balcony, a separate living area with sleeper sofas and a bedroom with a king-size bed.
Food is front and center at the resort. Guests at Lighthouse Pointe have four exclusive restaurants and bars available to choose from during their stay. Portobello's serves up breakfast and dinner and diners can choose to sit by the pool or dine indoors. The eatery offers an a la carte breakfast and waiter service at dinner.
Waves Bar & Grill is an al fresco restaurant with a classic grill menu featuring Caribbean specialties such as Bahamian conch fritters. The last restaurant is Capri, an Italian pizzeria by day, that transforms into the "A Touch of the Past" table-side cooking experience at night. Guests can wake up with some coffee from Aroma and relax at the Lobby Bar with drinks.
Guests at the Grand Lucayan will stay entertained with a number of activities available at the resort.
Golfers can sharpen their swing with unlimited golf on the Reef Course. The course was named one of the world’s “Top 100” courses and was designed by Robert Trent Jones, Jr. The championship course challenges players of every level.
The full-service Senses Spa is also available for added relaxation. Guests can book signature offerings that include the Total Senses massage, a blissful 50-minute experience or a classic Swedish couples massage. There are a variety of spa packages available as well as a full-service beauty salon and facials.
For those who would like to tone up while on vacation, the Grand Lucayan’s fitness center features yoga, group fitness classes and personal trainers for a one-on-one workout.
The resort is also an ideal locale for events and weddings with Grand Lucayan providing a team to ensure every detail of a special event is taken care of.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Air Canada Increases Europe Service With Added Flights and Frequency
For more information on Caribbean, Bahamas
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS