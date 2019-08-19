Last updated: 01:09 PM ET, Mon August 19 2019

Close Out Summer in Style At Grand Isle Resort & Spa

Hotel & Resort August 19, 2019

Grand Isle Resort & Spa
PHOTO: Grand Isle Resort & Spa, in the Bahamas. (Courtesy Grand Isle Resort & Spa)

WHY IT RATES: As part of the "It's Never Too Early for Fall" promotional offer from Grand Isle Resort & Spa, guests receive 20 percent off the best available room rates, daily complimentary breakfast and a complimentary half-day Swim with the Pigs excursion.—Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer.

Each year travelers look to Labor Day for that last-ditch chance to soak up the sun before fall begins to creep in, and there’s no better place to spend the three-day weekend than at Grand Isle Resort & Spa on Great Exuma, Bahamas.

Located just an hour flight from Miami, vacationers will end the summer in style with luxurious accommodations, animal encounters and beautiful turquoise waters.

With the It’s Never Too Early for Fall promotion, guests will receive 20 percent off the best available rate, daily complimentary breakfast and a complimentary half-day Swim with the Pigs excursion. In addition, guests will enjoy the resort’s luxury villa-style accommodations, perfect for families and friends.

Other activities include:

—Enjoy a relaxing day by the pool at the ultra-luxe 23 North Beach Club, located just steps away from Grand Isle’s white-sand beach and turquoise blue waters.

—Kayak and snorkel on Emerald Bay Beach and discover the vibrant marine life of the Bahamas.

—Spend the afternoon at Chat ‘N’ Chill and feed the stingrays while enjoying lunch at the island’s restaurant and bar.

—Take an ATV tour through Great Exuma and see some of the island’s top sites such as Coco Plum Beach and the Flats.

—Enjoy a gourmet dinner prepared by a private chef right from the comfort of your own villa.

