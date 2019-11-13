Courtyard by Marriott NY Midtown West Opens Its Doors
WHY IT RATES: Located in the heart of Manhattan’s burgeoning Hudson Yards district, the Courtyard by Marriott New York Midtown offers easy access to a variety of the city's top attractions. —Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Courtyard by Marriott New York Midtown West is opening its doors in Midtown Manhattan today. Featuring 399 well-appointed guestrooms, including 26 suites, as well as a custom room design, the new hotel provides flexibility and choices that allow guests to optimize and elevate their travel experience.
Located at 461 West 34th Street, the 28-story hotel will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned and managed by Endeavor Hospitality Group.
Situated in the heart of Manhattan’s burgeoning Hudson Yards district, the Courtyard by Marriott New York Midtown West offers guests convenient access to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, The High Line, Madison Square Garden, the Empire State Building, the Edge Observation Deck, Times Square and Macy’s flagship store.
The hotel is also in close proximity to Bryant Park, the Heller Gallery, the Kasmin Gallery, the Intrepid Museum and the Meatpacking District.
Courtyard continues to innovate the guest experience to meet the changing needs of its guests. The latest room design offers hybrid zones for working, sleeping, relaxing and getting ready. Indirect lighting and a neutral, tone-on-tone color palette provides an elevated and modernized look and feel during the full guest experience from booking to stay.
“From day one, Courtyard has prided itself as a brand that listens to business travelers,” said Janis Milham, senior vice president and global brand leader, Classic Select Brands at Marriott International. “Today’s technology has changed how people travel. Our guests want a room that has purpose and flexibility that enables a seamless transition between relaxing and working. Courtyard is designed to offer them a relaxing and functional space to work the way they want to, when they want to.”
“We are looking forward to opening our doors and offering a great new option for business travelers, convention goers, and leisure guests,” said Robert Cole, General Manager at Marriott Courtyard New York Midtown West. “Our desirable location on 34th street and 10th avenue – steps away from Hudson Yards – coupled with thoughtful design and elevated amenities, will serve as a preeminent launchpad for those looking to work or play in one of the world’s greatest cities.”
Guestrooms offer the familiar Courtyard comfort, with added touches, such as hypoallergenic comforters, Kimono bathrobes, and Jacquard-loom designed bath towels. Additional amenities include Cuisinart coffee brewers, rain showerheads and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Loveseat sleeper sofas are available in most king rooms. Rooms feature virtually sound-proof windows, with several rooms offering floor-to-ceiling windows, with fantastic city views. The property is dog-friendly and offers a Puparazzi package which includes a plush dog bed, bowls and a treat.
The business library features several computer terminals, along with a printer and separate computer stations dedicated solely to printing airline boarding passes and checking flight status.
Courtyard by Marriott New York Midtown West also features a bar, lounge and full-service restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a juice bar, offering specially crafted cocktails and late-night bites.
The property includes a grand-atrium lobby, a 24/7 fitness center, guest laundry and 1,700 square feet of meeting space to accommodate functions of up to 90 people.
