Creating Memories in Paradise This Holiday Season

With 21 distinctive resorts in the Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, Playa Hotels & Resorts properties provide the perfect escape from wintertime woes. Each one operates on an all-inclusive model, ensuring that guests don’t have to sweat every detail during their stay while they’re trying to enjoy some time away.
From relaxation to adventurous activities, these resorts provide plenty of fun things for visitors to do. Here are ten reasons why booking a trip now for travel during the holiday season might be the best decision you make all year.
1. Escape the Winter Chill – Of course, the most obvious reason to spend the holidays away is a retreat to warmer weather. Snowbirds heading south for the winter, or vacationers who simply prefer balmy winter weather to a white Christmas, will find plenty of reasons to spend the holiday season in an equatorial paradise instead of at home.
2: Shake Things Up – Sure, the holidays might feel weird without shoveling snow and bundling up to keep out the bitter cold, but we doubt you’ll miss those things, and you’ll be making memories to last a lifetime. Plus, there are plenty of signs of the season, with holiday décor and ambient details to remind you that you’re here to celebrate.
3. Swimming Beats Sledding – Luxurious saltwater and freshwater swimming pools dotted with swim-up bars are hard to beat any time of the year. Beachside resorts offer access straight out onto the sea, where adventurous visitors can snorkel, scuba dive, kayak, paddleboard, go sailing and more. In our book, that beats a snowball fight any day.
4. Entertainment’s Included – Most of these all-inclusive getaways come complete with nightly entertainment and/or live music, offering just the sort of vibrant nightlife scene that grown-ups looking for some adult-only time can appreciate. At Sanctuary Cap Cana, for instance, guests can choose from five on-site bars, including a piano bar and a nightclub with live music, disco and karaoke nights, as well as cocktail mixers held over bonfires on the beach.
5. Meals Are Served – Vacationers at an all-inclusive resort need not worry about stocking up on groceries or hours spent preparing holiday meals for the whole family. From coffee shops and casual buffets to specialty and gourmet dining options, someone else will be preparing the feasts, giving mom a much-needed respite from holiday cooking. If the adults find themselves in need of a nightcap, fortunately, bars, lounges and room service are also included among resort privileges.
6. Kids and Teens Clubs – No need to sign the kids up for winter camp this year. They can hang with peers and make new friends thanks to programs like the Kids and Teens Clubs at Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort in the Dominican Republic. Kids aged three to 12 enjoy supervised adventures centered around nature, science and exploration. The Teens Club is likewise part of the resort privileges for guests 13 to 17, featuring a broad offering of indoor and outdoor sports, games and nightly social events, including weekly bonfires, foam parties and disco mixers.
7. Enjoy The Outdoors – Instead of settling for a sleigh ride, introduce the family to new outdoor thrills. In Punta Cana, visit Scape Park—a natural theme park whose numerous attractions range from adrenaline-pumping activities to cultural experiences and wildlife encounters. The topography of the park includes multiple caves, caverns and cenotes (natural lagoons), where swimming, splashing, zip-lining and climbing are all encouraged. There’s also a private beach club; a ranch with horses and livestock; and options for encounters with iguanas, parrots and monkeys.
8. Spa Indulgences – Looking and feeling great for the festivities becomes a breeze when you’re staying at one of these luxurious resorts. Each one boasts its own world-class spa on site. From hydrotherapy circuits, whirlpools and steam rooms to á la carte body, facial and beauty treatments performed by skilled practitioners to uplift the mind, body and spirit. You can’t go wrong with a trip to the spa. Hilton La Romana All-inclusive Family Resort even offers facial treatments and body wraps for children and teens, so you can treat the whole family to a day of enhanced wellness.
9. Shopping Opportunities – Couldn’t find the perfect gift this season? It’s not too late. Guests at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa or the Jewel Grande Montego Bay will find Jamaica’s premiere shopping destination just a stone’s throw from their accommodations. The Shoppes at Rose Hall offers an ensemble of specialty retail stores, including international jewelers, popular lifestyle brands and authentic Caribbean-made souvenirs, as well as several distinctive dining venues.
10. Avoid Your In-Laws – Alright—admittedly, this may have nothing to do with your dream destination, but we’d argue that it qualifies as a top-ten perk, nonetheless.
