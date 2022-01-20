David Grutman and Pharrell Williams To Open New Resort At Atlantis Paradise Island
Hotel & Resort Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas Lacey Pfalz January 20, 2022
American music artist Pharrell Williams and David Grutman of Groot Hospitality will open a new resort in The Bahamas adjacent to Atlantis Paradise Island, called Somewhere Else.
Expected to open in 2024, the unique resort will offer 400 guestrooms and suites, a variety of dining experiences, a beach, as well as luxury amenities and activities. Guests will be able to easily access Atlantis Paradise Island’s entertainment and dining options, too.
The new development is the third project between Williams and Grutman, who began their partnership with Swan, a Miami restaurant, before opening a boutique property in the same city, The Goodtime Hotel.
“Somewhere Else is going to be a one-of-a-kind resort,” said David Grutman, Founder, Groot Hospitality. “Not only will it offer a major extension of the unforgettable and high energy experiences we deliver with Groot Hospitality, but also, a clear focus on nature and restorative elements. We’ll have something for everyone, yet Pharrell and I are making sure Somewhere Else is unlike anywhere else.”
Atlantis Paradise Island is currently home to six different properties, including The Royal, The Coral, The Reef, The Cove, The Beach and Harborside Resort, which all offer different accommodation styles. Somewhere Else will be the seventh property.
"Teaming up with David Grutman and Pharrell to further evolve the resort is an endeavor we are incredibly proud to be embarking upon this year," said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director, Atlantis Paradise Island. "We can’t wait to share the Somewhere Else experience with new and returning guests, which will be amplified by the culture and warm Bahamian hospitality that can only be found at Atlantis Paradise Island."
