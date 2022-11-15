Discover the New Hilton Playa del Carmen
Located in the Riviera Maya region is the new adults-only Hilton Playa del Carmen, an all-inclusive resort offering an incredible array of resort experiences for every traveler.
The all-suite resort offers a variety of different suite options, from swim-up suites to oceanfront suites and more, but all come equipped with amenities like double jetted tubs, free Wi-Fi access, 24-hour room service, a private balcony and turndown service.
At Hilton Playa del Carmen, travelers can encounter new flavors and enjoy new culinary experiences with the resort’s thirteen bars and restaurant concepts. From Kalamata, the resort’s Mediterranean restaurant, to Barefoot, which serves healthier options including vegan fare, there’s something for everyone to discover.
Guests can also enjoy a wide variety of daily programming and activities, from cooking lessons to Zumba classes and more, all included during their stay. They can choose to swim laps in the resort’s Olympic-sized pool or meditate at the relaxation pool.
For those looking for a bit more relaxation, the Innan Spa is the place to be. They can participate in an ancient Mayan purification ritual, the Temazcal stone steam bath, and enjoy a manicure or hair styling on the same day.
The Hilton Playa del Carmen, managed by Playa Hotels & Resorts, is currently offering the “Memories Are Priceless” promotion for bookings made now through November 22, 2022, for travel through December 24, 2022. Guests can enjoy 10 percent off room upgrades, 10 percent off spa services and a free zipline excursion and cavern excursion when they book.
To learn more or to book the resort, please visit Hilton Playa del Carmen’s website.
