Drury Plaza Hotels Talks About Grand Opening in Nashville and More
Hotel & Resort Lauren Bowman October 04, 2019
Drury Plaza Hotels, operating under the Drury Inn & Suites umbrella, are the top tier hotels for the company. Offering luxurious accommodations with all the conveniences and special perks of the brand, Drury Plaza Hotels have been popping up all over the country. The brand now has more than 150 hotels located in twenty-five states.
And the next lucky city that will see an opening of the Drury Plaza Hotel is none other than Nashville, Tennessee.
The Music City is known as a tourist hotspot – attracting over 15 million visitors a year. Last year alone the city raked in $7 billion from tourism. It’s easy to say that tourism is flourishing in this town, but visitors might have a hard time deciding where to stay with so many options available to them.
Luckily the Drury Plaza Hotel in Nashville will not only offer all of their well-known amenities, but it will also be centrally located to many of the downtown favorite attractions.
Ryan Schmitt, general manager of the Drury Plaza Nashville, spoke with TravelPulse about this exciting new location.
TravelPulse (TP): What can travelers look forward to at the soon-to-open Drury Plaza Hotel in Nashville? When will bookings be open?
Ryan Schmitt (RS): Travelers can look forward to beautiful, spacious rooms in the heart of downtown Nashville. Many famous Nashville spots are just a few blocks away from the Drury Plaza, from the Broadway honkytonks to some of Music City's best restaurants.
The Drury Plaza will also feature amazing amenities like an indoor/outdoor pool and on-site dining (Kitchen & Bar @ SOBRO). Like all Drury hotels, downtown Nashville will offer their Free Hot Breakfast and 5:30 Kickback, which is a reception offering hearty displays of daily soup, salad, and other snacks. The Drury Plaza Nashville Downtown is currently accepting reservations starting January 30, 2019.
TP: What else is new with the Drury Plaza Hotels brand?
RS: The Drury brand recently opening properties in Knoxville, TN, Richmond, VA, Cincinnati, OH. Over the next 6 months, Drury Hotels plans to open properties in Milwaukee, WI, Columbus, OH, Nashville, TN, Dallas, TX, St. Paul, MN, and Cleveland, OH.
TP: What makes the brand stand out from its competitors?
RS: What makes the brand stand out are the amazing rewards and amenities offered at such a great value. These are ideal accommodations for business travelers, families, retirees, groups or anyone looking to get the most out of their stay.
Drury Hotels recently won the J.D. Power Award for Highest Guest Satisfaction among Upper Mid-Scale hotel chains for 14 consecutive years. Drury employees truly care about each and every guest, each and every stay.
TP: How does Drury Hotels Company work with travel agents?
RS: We participate with many travel companies and with travel agents and pay commissions respectfully.
