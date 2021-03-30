Last updated: 05:30 PM ET, Tue March 30 2021

Earn Extra Cash With Playa’s New Preferred Agent Program

Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Codie Liermann March 30, 2021

Family Junior Suite Oceanfront View room at Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen
Family Junior Suite Oceanfront View room at Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen. (photo via Playa Hotels & Resorts)

As a travel advisor, it’s always exciting working with companies that provide extra perks, and Playa Hotels & Resorts ensures it offers several incentives for agents in addition to simply earning commission.

The resort company has hosted several FAMs throughout Mexico and in the Caribbean for top-selling agents, including a VIP event in Puerto Vallarta just last month.

Travel advisors serious about selling Playa’s various resorts can choose to become certified, allowing them to present themselves as a specialist to clients. This is done by accessing the “Learning Center” in the Preferred Agent Portal. The courses that need to be completed are self-guided, so agents can conveniently take them on their own time.

In addition to learning opportunities, Playa Hotels & Resorts also provides advisors with the chance to earn extra cash through the Preferred Agent Program. The new AgentCASH+ Rewards & Loyalty Program allows Preferred Agents the choice to redeem points for either free nights or cash.

Travel advisors earn points whenever they sell any of Playa’s properties. Bookings at Panama Jack and Jewel Resorts earn three points per night; bookings at Hyatt or Hilton earn five points per night, and reservations at Sanctuary or Jewel Grande earn agents six points per night. Bookings in one-bedroom suites and higher room categories earn double points.

Travel advisors can choose to redeem points for cash – one point equals one dollar. When agents reach the first $100 dollars, they receive a reloadable MasterCard to use.

Otherwise, they can choose to redeem points for free room nights at Playa’s properties. Sixty points equal one night at Panama Jack and Jewel Resorts; 100 points get agents one night at Hyatt and Hilton, and 120 points allow agents to stay one night at Jewel Grande.

It doesn’t take long for travel advisors to enjoy extra cash or a free vacation with it comes to Playa’s rewards program.

Learn more or register now at agentcashplus.com.

Codie Liermann, TravelPulse
