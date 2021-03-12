How To Learn More About Playa Hotels & Resorts
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Codie Liermann March 12, 2021
From romance in Puerto Vallarta to all-inclusive luxury in the Dominican Republic, and everything in between, Playa Hotels & Resorts delivers vacations that fit almost every interest, style and budget. With a variety of resort options in several different destinations, all types of travelers can find a place that fits their needs.
Working with a company that has a large collection of brands, and hotels and resorts within those brands, is a good thing when it comes to having a number of places to share with clients, but the challenge for travel advisors is keeping all of the information straight.
Playa Hotels & Resorts knows that knowledge is power for travel advisors, and the resort company makes it easy for agents to learn about the various hotels and resorts available to book.
Travel advisors have the opportunity to become certified with Playa Resorts, which means they become a knowledgeable resource for their clients. To do so, agents simply need to log in to the Preferred Agent Portal and click “Learning Center.”
From there, educational opportunities await. Agents can take self-guided courses at their own pace, and they’ll have more in-depth knowledge and insight into the various hotels and resorts in Playa’s collection. The courses are free and conveniently located online.
In addition to learning everything there is to know about these all-inclusive properties, travel advisors can take advantage of effective sales tips Playa shares to help close even more bookings.
Completing this certification program of course comes with benefits. Not only will agents be a preferred resource for their clients, but completing this program and registering bookings in AgentCASH+ brings agents one step closer to being a top Playa Preferred Agent – which means more opportunities to earn income and resort stays.
The Preferred Agent Portal and Learning Center house everything needed to sell Playa Hotels & Resorts, from resort fact sheets and webinars to the latest offers and sales contacts.
Playa Hotels & Resorts continues to honor and support travel advisors even throughout the pandemic, and the company is growing, as it recently announced details for a new boutique all-inclusive resort in Playa del Carmen.
To learn more about Playa or to dive into the courses, visit the Preferred Agent Portal.
