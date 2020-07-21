Enjoy a Much-Anticipated Reunion at Hotel Xcaret Mexico
Hotel & Resort Hotel Xcaret Mexico Codie Liermann July 21, 2020
Located only 40 miles from the Cancun International Airport, visitors feel as though they are miles away during a stay at Hotel Xcaret Mexico in Riviera Maya. The hotel offers a mystical jungle atmosphere right on the Caribbean shore.
In order to safeguard the health of all guests, employees and suppliers, Hotel Xcaret Mexico has developed the 360° Xafety model.
To develop these new protocols, the company worked hand-in-hand with local authorities, international organizations and professional experts in infectious diseases. Guests can visit the resort knowing that the strictest hygiene standards are in place throughout all the facilities and tours.
With a variety of inlets and nooks throughout the resort, there are plenty of places to safely distance and still enjoy a vacation like no other. Whether guests prefer to sit near a pool, by the river or right on the ocean, Hotel Xcaret Mexico has options for all three.
During a stay at this resort, visitors are met with a friendly welcome and have the chance to experience authentic Mexican culture throughout their vacation—they’ll indulge in delicious Mexican dishes, enjoy traditional entertainment and, of course, experience warm Mexican hospitality.
To plan for your much-anticipated reunion in Riviera Maya, contact a travel advisor or visit www.hotelxcaret.com/en/. Travel advisors interested in becoming a Hotel Xcaret Mexico Xpert through the Travel Agent Academy program can visit www.hotelxcaretmexicoxpert.com.
For more information on Hotel Xcaret Mexico, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS