Hotel Xcaret Mexico Blog | July 13, 2020 2:34 PM ET
Hotel Xcaret Mexico Welcomes Back Guests With 360 Degrees of Safety
After a few months of being closed, Hotel Xcaret Mexico reopened to guests last month with the implementation of over 1,300 specific health and safety measures.
Grupo Xcaret is committed to keeping both visitors and employees at the hotel and throughout the parks safe, which is why it’s been working hard to improve and renew the protocols for the much-anticipated reunion.
The recently developed 360° Xafety model encompasses the resort’s hygiene and safety protocols to guarantee guests and employees feel safe. Hotel Xcaret Mexico has even been awarded the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) Travel Safety Stamp.
The company has worked hand-in-hand with local authorities, international organizations and professional experts in infectious diseases to guarantee these measures adhere to the strictest hygiene standards in order to provide a safe experience at the various facilities and throughout the tours.
Some of the procedures include mass disinfection throughout high trafficked areas, room cleaning twice a day and luggage, stroller and footwear disinfection, among others.
These safety measures help to ensure guests have peace of mind throughout their stay. Click here to learn more.
