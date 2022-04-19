Enjoy an Exclusive Wine Experience at UNICO 2087
Janeen Christoff April 19, 2022
Adults-only luxury awaits visitors to UNICO 2087, where they can immerse themselves in lavishly appointed guestrooms, expansive pools, gourmet dining and exclusive experiences.
Guests at the resort can book several unique experiences offered by the resort such as learning new culinary techniques, having brunch delivered to their guest room, taking a mixology class and enjoying a wine and charcuterie tasting.
The Wine Tasting and Charcuterie experience allows guests to "mix" with UNICO 2087's head sommelier at La Botella and embark on a wine journey paired with an exquisite selection of cheeses, cold cuts and side dishes selected exclusively to bring out the unique notes of each vintage.
La Botella is UNICO 2087's in-house wine store, serving a curated selection of red, white and sparkling wines handpicked by the resort's sommelier. Guests can schedule their wine tasting on the UNICO website before they arrive. The tasting experience ranges from $20 to $120 per couple, depending on which package is chosen.
Guests can also choose from a number of other exclusive experiences while staying at UNICO 2087. Visitors can book the Authentic Mexican Cuisine experience ($35 per person) at Cueva Siete, the resort's Mexican cocina. The class teaches authentic cooking techniques and helps guests recreate their favorite dishes using traditional ingredients. Classes are offered Tuesdays through Saturdays at 2:00 p.m.
Visitors of the resort can also attend a mixology class, during which UNICO 2087's executive mixologist, Luis Vallejo, guides participants through the basics of crafting perfect cocktails with organic, local ingredients. Classes are $25 and take place in the Palmera Lounge.
In addition to tasting wine, couples can add a chocolate tasting session as well as tequila and mezcal tasting to their visit. Guests can also choose to have brunch delivered to their room with a bottle of champagne or they can schedule a romantic poolside dinner at La Escondida that comes with champagne and flowers.
