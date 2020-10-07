Enjoy Palace Resorts’ Free Wedding Essentials
Love is in the air, and engaged couples are now more than ever looking to plan destination weddings. It’s an ideal option for brides and grooms hoping to have a one-stop-shop for all the details.
Some people end up working with so many different vendors that it’s hard to keep everything straight.
Instead of buying a cake from one company, meals and drinks from another and music, photography and everything else from other places, couples can keep all the details together with a destination wedding. Not to mention they’ll also have stunning, tropical backdrops and multiple days of celebrations.
Planning a wedding with Palace Resorts means having the wedding department available to help piece together a dream celebration. From hair and makeup to cake and the champagne toast, the wedding specialists have guests covered with personalized service from start to finish.
In addition to having assistance planning out details including the gorgeous designer cake, stunning floral arrangements, inspiring décor, innovative audiovisual services, amazing entertainment and gorgeous photography, it’s also possible for guests to get these wedding essentials free of cost.
For Palace Resorts weddings, couples earn wedding credits with every guest booking that can go towards paying for the wedding package. The credits earned are $20 per room, per night, and that can add up pretty quickly, especially for couples traveling with a larger group.
The booking window for this free wedding essentials promotion goes through December 23, 2020, for travel now through December 23, 2021.
During a destination wedding, couples and wedding party guests are not only included in a spectacular wedding celebration, but they also enjoy all the perks of staying at an all-inclusive resort. From unlimited food and beverages to daily pool fun and nightly entertainment, wedding parties have endless options for celebrating.
Palace Resorts has gone above and beyond to let everyone know its commitment to the health and safety of all guests. With contactless check-in, protective barriers, enhanced daily sanitation and many other measures, guests staying at one of Palace Resorts’ properties can feel safe throughout their stay.
To learn more about weddings at Palace Resorts or to get your dream wedding booked, contact a travel advisor or click here.
