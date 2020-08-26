Palace Resorts Is Committed to the Health and Safety of All Guests
With ten oceanfront resorts, Palace Resorts invites travelers of all ages to soak in the beauty of the beach, along with luxuries such as pools, restaurants and spas during a stay at one of these properties in either Mexico or Jamaica.
For more than 35 years, Palace Resorts has been committed to providing a fun, but also safe, experience for guests, and the company continues to implement and strengthen the health and safety protocols already set in place in order to provide the best experience for travelers during the coronavirus pandemic.
In order to reassure future visitors, Palace Resorts has created ‘Purely Palace,’ a new program going above and beyond the already stringent quality controls throughout the various resort areas. The program includes advanced safety and cleanliness initiatives and dozens of preventative actions to assure the health and safety of both guests and employees.
Starting from the moment visitors step foot at the resort during check-in and through to the very moment they check out of their stay, Palace Resorts stands ready to do everything possible to ensure a safe experience. Some of these resort-wide measures include the following:
—Precautionary measures at the arrival area, lobby and front desk including contactless check-in, the implementation of floor markers, acrylic protective barriers and the disinfection of all luggage, among other protocols.
—Enhanced daily sanitation, disinfection and crowd control in public areas, which includes pools, entertainment venues, nightclubs, The Playroom Kids club, lounges, water park, fitness center and the Awe Spa.
—Elevated protocols regarding restaurants, bars and kitchens including the removal of all buffets, enforcing social distancing, the option to view menus via the resort app on a personal device and required increased handwashing among employees (every 30 minutes).
—All vehicles used for transfers – golf carts, lobby-to-lobby buses and general internal transportation – are disinfected every 30 minutes in addition to having a maximum capacity to ensure social distancing.
Guests ready to travel again and take in the sweet sights, sounds and smells of the ocean can rest assured Palace Resorts is doing everything possible to keep everyone safe.
As jobs and learning continue to be done virtually, the company invites families back to school in paradise—allowing people to pack up their home routine and bring it to the beach for an extended stay.
Contact a travel advisor to learn more about these enhanced procedures or to book your future vacation to one of Palace Resorts’ properties in Cancun, Cozumel, Isla Mujeres, Playa del Carmen, Los Cabos or Ocho Rios.
