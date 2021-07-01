Excellence Punta Cana Reopens
Hotel & Resort The Excellence Collection Brian Major July 01, 2021
The Excellence Collection’s Excellence Punta Cana reopened July 1, completing the company’s return to full operations following pandemic-driven closures, said officials in a statement.
Excellence previously launched the reopening of company properties in Cancun, Riviera Maya and Punta Cana, Mexico. Excellence’s Montego Bay resort resumed operations in June.
Excellence is extending complimentary Covid-19 testing through July 31 for travelers whose countries of origin require proof of a negative test result for re-entry.
The company is also providing complimentary accommodations to guests whose results are positive, with some restrictions.
All on-site employees at Excellence El Carmen and Excellence Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic are fully vaccinated.
