Last updated: 04:56 PM ET, Thu July 01 2021

Excellence Punta Cana Reopens

Hotel & Resort The Excellence Collection Brian Major July 01, 2021

Excellence Punta Cana Ocean Suite
Excellence Punta Cana reopened on July 1. (Courtesy of The Excellence Collection)

The Excellence Collection’s Excellence Punta Cana reopened July 1, completing the company’s return to full operations following pandemic-driven closures, said officials in a statement.

Excellence previously launched the reopening of company properties in Cancun, Riviera Maya and Punta Cana, Mexico. Excellence’s Montego Bay resort resumed operations in June.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
American Countess

American Queen Lifts Mask Mandate and Pre-Cruise Testing

Cloudy day at James Bond Island in Phang Nga Bay, Phuket, Thailand (Photo via chrisinthai / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Phuket Is Now Open - Here’s What You Need To Know

young couple looking at sunrise on cruise ship

gallery icon Everything You Need To Know About the Return of US Cruising

New pool deck on Star Breeze

In The Air And Back At Sea – Finally!

Excellence is extending complimentary Covid-19 testing through July 31 for travelers whose countries of origin require proof of a negative test result for re-entry.

The company is also providing complimentary accommodations to guests whose results are positive, with some restrictions.

All on-site employees at Excellence El Carmen and Excellence Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic are fully vaccinated.

For more information on The Excellence Collection, Dominican Republic

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Brian Major

Brian Major
Lobby area at the Hard Rock Hotel Madrid, Spain.

The New Hard Rock Hotel Madrid Opens Its Doors

All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels

gallery icon The Exceptional Experience of Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort

Sneak Peak of Hyatt Ziva Rivera Cancun

Salamander Hotels & Resorts Announces The Family Reunion Diversity Celebration

Plaza Hotel & Casino to Stage Three Nights of Fireworks

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS