The Excellence Collection’s Enhanced Health and Safety Protocols

The Excellence Collection consists of all-inclusive luxury for adults only at Excellence Resorts, all-inclusive boutique properties for adults only at Beloved Hotels and all-inclusive amenities for both adults and families at Finest Resorts.
The company focuses on providing extraordinary moments for all guests during their stay, with everything taken care of from beginning to end. Located on some of the most pristine beaches throughout Mexico and the Caribbean, these properties have everything needed for a relaxing getaway.
As the hotels and resorts in this collection begin to re-welcome guests, though, it’s not without enhanced health and safety protocols.
General guidelines throughout the resorts include keeping a distance between staff and guests of at least six feet, the use of plastic screens and PPE when interaction does occur, no shared objects unless they have been thoroughly disinfected and no paper forms, receipts, etc.
Improved procedures have also been implemented in specific areas throughout the resorts.
For example, upon arrival at the front desk, luggage and shoes are sanitized, and guests receive a brief welcome and explanation of all new protocols. Visitors are introduced to The Excellence Collection app which allows for a fully paperless stay. The app equips guests with digital menus, dining hours, entertainment schedules and more.
As far as public areas go, there is a constant sanitizing of floors, furniture and high-touch surfaces in addition to floor markings to assure proper social distancing between guests. Touchless soap/gel dispensers are located throughout the grounds, and safety cones are available to indicate areas or objects that need disinfecting.
In the suites, housekeeping staff uses PPE and conducts daily cleaning and deep sanitizing of surfaces. Turndown service is only provided at the guest’s request.
The spas are still open, but staff wears additional PPE including a full face mask, gloves and a shield during certain treatments. Schedules have been reduced to allow for additional cleaning and disinfecting after each treatment.
For restaurants, there are currently no buffets but instead assisted buffet service. Tables and capacities have been reconfigured to allow for social distancing between guests while they dine, and tablecloths are changed between every service.
Activities and entertainment are still available for visitors’ enjoyment, but protocols such as increased distancing and a limited number of participants are in place. Activities are outdoors in well-ventilated areas, and there are currently modified schedules of events.
