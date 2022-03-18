Experience an All-Inclusive Jamaican Paradise for All Ages
Located along the stunning Jamaican coastline and tucked into a verdant natural landscape is where travelers will find the Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Resort and its adults-only neighbor, the Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall Resort.
Located in Montego Bay on the grounds of the historic Rose Hall Great House, both resorts feature beautiful accommodations, ample all-inclusive dining venues and beautiful settings for events, including weddings and vow renewals.
The Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall is a family-friendly all-inclusive resort option. Its suites come in a variety of sizes to accommodate couples or families, with one-bedroom suite options available. All suites come equipped with a balcony, with swim-up suites available, complete with lounge chairs. Suites also feature free WiFi, 24-hour room service, turndown service, a coffee maker, a flatscreen TV and more.
The resort features twelve incredible dining options, all included in the stay. Guests can wake up to a delicious blend of Jamaican-grown and roasted coffee at GrindZ, complemented by a fresh pastry for breakfast. For a larger meal to fuel the rest of an eventful day, families can head over to ChoiceZ, which offers a buffet-style dining option throughout the day with live cooking stations that ensure your omelet is prepared exactly how you like it.
After a busy morning in the fitness center, KidZ Club or playing on the beach, families have several options to choose from. CalypZo is a great outdoor dining area located near the beach, serving up the freshest seafood, while Barefoot JerkZ offers some of the best Jamaican cuisine right on the beach!
Dinner can be as casual or refined as you’d like; from the casual ChoiceZ to the reservations-required Di Roza Italian restaurant or Fuzion, the resort’s Asian-fusion dining option, there’s enough to satisfy every craving you or a family member might have.
For an adults-only escape, the Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall is a great option. Offering greater seclusion, the all-inclusive offers many of the same amenities as its family-friendly counterpart but includes accommodation options with soaking tubs, swim-up options and even butler service.
This resort offers access to every dining option of the family-friedly resort, plus a few great extras for adults to enjoy. AromaZ is where guests can find freshly roasted Jamaican coffee and yummy pastries to start their day. For breakfast, lunch and dinner accompanied by Jamaican music, guests can eat at the open-air Jamaican RootZ at Horizons, which is located right along the beach.
If you’re sticking close to the pool and don’t want to leave to grab a quick bite to eat, check out the poolside West End Grill. Couples can reminisce while tasting new flavor combinations at Urban Heat by FlavorZ, which offers a rotation of international cuisine. Those craving French cuisine can enjoy dining at Petit PariZ for a decadent dinner.
Both resorts offer access to the Zen Spa, which includes a salon and a variety of different massages and therapies at extra cost. Additionally, all swimming and watersports activities are included: kayaks, catamarans, snorkeling gear, etc. Fitness and social activities like cocktail parties, cooking classes and dance lessons are available as part of both resorts’ daily programming, while children’s programming is also available at the Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall.
Other activities on and off the resort include the famous Cinnamon Hill Golf Club, bamboo rafting along the nearby Martha Brae River, visiting Sam Sharpe Square and the Montego Bay Cultural Center, exploring the Green Grotto Caves or taking a tour around the preserved and historic Rose Hall Great House or Montpelier Estate.
The Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and the Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall provide ideal all-inclusive resort stays in Jamaica that are more than just accommodations: they’re experiences.
