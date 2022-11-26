Experiencing Catalonia Hotels & Resorts in the Mexican Caribbean
November 26, 2022
The Mexican Caribbean continues to be one of the country's most sought-after destinations among international travelers. Despite the pandemic, its economy and infrastructure have grown rapidly and steadily over the past few years as travelers continue to flock to the region's turquoise waters and white-sand beaches, mouthwatering gastronomy and warm people.
Among some of the best options in the region, Catalonia Hotels & Resorts offers three properties with unique features and flavor in the Riviera Maya area, including Catalonia Riviera Maya, Catalonia Playa Maroma and Catalonia Royal Tulum.
"The most popular plan for those who visit us is usually the four-day, three-night plan," said Jeshua Valdez, Business Development Manager. Catalonia Royal Tulum is a favorite hotel for couples, an adults-only, all-inclusive property with 288 rooms, eight restaurants, five bars and a swimming pool.
Catalonia Hotels & Resorts has a residential complex in Puerto Aventuras, a tourist development with a marina for yachts, a golf course, restaurants, and swimming with dolphins. The property is very close to the main attractions of the Riviera Maya, just 15 minutes south of Playa del Carmen. All 628 rooms boast a terrace or balcony. There are also two buffet areas, five a la carte restaurants, a creperie, a food truck, and a poolside snack bar.
The BLoved restaurant is exclusive to Privileged members. However, there are seven bars, including a sports bar and two swim-up bars, four swimming pools with children's areas, and the Alegria Spa and gym brand in all Catalonia hotels in this area. In the case of this property, visitors can enjoy a myriad of activity options for all ages such as a disco, theater, tennis court, mini golf playground, and non-motorized water sports. The site even has a children's club for ages four to 12 and a daytime and evening entertainment program.
This property stands out for its exuberant flora and fauna and its privileged location on one of the best beaches in the world. The hotel features five state of the art a la carte restaurants, a large swimming pool with a recently renovated swim-up bar, and the warm and personalized service that characterizes this hotel group.
Visitors are able to enjoy all facilities and services in a safe manner under the new cleaning and hygiene measures and protocols of Catalonia's Clean & Safe manual to ensure a pleasant and safe stay for their guests. In addition, the hotel chain has received the WTTC's Safe Travels stamp. At the beginning of the pandemic, Catalonia Hotels & Resorts was the first Spanish hotel chain to publicly offer all of its hotels to the health authorities. This offer resulted from their commitment to society, people, and all clients and collaborators. The response from the institutions was immediate.
The hotel offers an energetic atmosphere with daytime and evening activities for the whole family. The site takes advantage of its terrific location and offers fully shaded walkways from the lobby to the edge of the beach, thanks to the lush vegetation.
The property has 410 rooms all with terrace or balcony. Guests can enjoy a beverage and snack at the creperie and aroma coffee shop; four bars including a swim-up bar, and families can also cool off in the large pool with a children's area. A BLoved restaurant (exclusive to Privilege guests) is also an option at this property. Catalonia Playa Maroma also offers a disco, theater, Alegria Spa, gym, tennis court, and non-motorized water sports as well as children's area for guests ages 4-12.
And for those traveling without children, Catalonia has the Royal option, which is available to adults age 18 and over. This hotel is located near Tulum, on Xpu-Há beach, one of the most beautiful white-sand beaches in the Riviera Maya, just 20 minutes from Playa del Carmen and 25 minutes north of the archaeological site and beaches of Tulum.
This resort offers personalized service in a lush green setting, surrounded by mangroves, cenotes and a great variety of flora and fauna. It's ideal for couples of friend group vacations.
The property has 288 rooms, each with a terrace or balcony, five dining options, including one buffet restaurant and four a la carte options, as well as the BLoved restaurant (exclusive for Privilege members). The Rauda is a space where guests can dine while enjoying a show. Catalonia Royal Tulum has four bars, including a swim-up bar, an a la carte snack bar, a sizable pool and the well-equipped Alegria Spa and gym. There is even an inviting Jacuzzi area overlooking the sea.
