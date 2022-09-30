Explore the New Wyndham Alltra Riviera Nayarit
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is welcoming its newest all-inclusive property--the Wyndham Alltra Riviera Nayarit.
This new resort opens on the heels of the brand's two inaugural properties, the Wyndham Alltra Cancun and Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, giving guests more choice in the upper midscale all-inclusive resort experience in Mexico.
In addition, the opening of the Wyndham Alltra Riviera Nayarit continues the strategic alliance between Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Playa Hotels & Resorts, which operates the resort.
The property is nestled between Mexico's Pacific Coastline and the lush, tropical jungles of the Sierra Madre Mountains and perched along Nuevo Vallarta's famous Banderas Bay. The area is lauded for its golf courses, marina and long sandy beaches, making it the ideal location for a full-service, all-inclusive property geared toward couples, families and friends.
The 229-room resort is family-friendly and features three pools, a 10,000-square-foot spa, 12 restaurants and bars, a Camp Alltra kids club and daily beachfront fitness classes.
Spacious suites mean there is enough room for the whole crew to spread out, and guests can take advantage of added inclusions such as daily group, nightly entertainment and spectacular shows. Visitors can also enjoy chef tastings, scuba diving, deep-sea fishing and more.
“As the world’s largest hotel franchising company, Wyndham offers experiences to make travel possible for all,” said Gustavo Viescas, Senior Vice President, Latin America and Caribbean Region, at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Wyndham Alltra is an exceptional addition to our collection of brands, and we’ve seen great success working with Playa Hotels & Resorts to curate a stress-free and fun-filled premium travel experience at an affordable price point. We look forward to welcoming guests to this Mexican location.”
Living up to its upper-midscale segment, the resort features high-end food and beverage, services, amenities and activities with an expressive local flavor at an exceptional value.
“Our Wyndham partnership has proven to be very successful,” said Fernando Mulet, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of Playa Hotels & Resorts. “The Wyndham Alltra Brand is well suited for the Puerto Vallarta destination and, with this third location, we look forward to welcoming more families and giving them the opportunity to create unmatched memories to last a lifetime. It is a pleasure to be a part of an alliance that brings families and friends together.”
As the resort celebrates its opening, guests can take advantage of special rates. Book a Junior Suite Tropical View at $179 per person per night for travel between October 10, 2022, and December 18, 2023.
