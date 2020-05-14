Explore the Newly Renovated Trump International Beach Resort With Peace of Mind
Hotel & Resort Trump International Beach Resort Patrick Clarke May 14, 2020
The brand new lobby design is just one of the many reasons to experience the independently owned and operated Trump International Beach Resort Miami this summer.
The property announced a complete renovation of the welcome space last month while travelers were being encouraged to remain home to combat the spread of COVID-19.
With travel restrictions beginning to lift, the new-look Trump International Beach Resort is offering discounted rates and a flexible booking policy to give guests added peace of mind ahead of their stay.
Guests can save up to 25 percent when they stay four days or more, with nightly rates starting at just $159 in August and September. Meanwhile, they can change or cancel any new, individual reservation booked between May 1 and June 30, 2020, for stays until November 24, 2020, up to 24 hours before arrival free of charge.
Upgraded Lobby
Inspired by the resort's picturesque location of Sunny Isles Beach, the reimagined lobby is designed to invoke light, breezy and organic vibes from guests as they arrive. The renovated space utilizes a natural color palette featuring bronze, seafoam green and blue hues as well as materials such as rich woods, precious metals, metallics and iridescent mother of pearl.
Other highlights will include round sectionals and circular tables with seating serving as intimate meetings, work and relaxation space for guests.
Notable focal points throughout the lobby will include an onyx back wall behind the front desk; a preserved moss wall; a one-of-a-kind chandelier in a honeycomb pattern hanging above the main seating area and floor-to-ceiling, gold-colored metal dividers.
"So much has changed in the past 20 years, both in terms of design and the world," said project designer Carolina Keimig. "My career has taken me all over the globe, including luxury hotels and residences in Panama, Peru, Ecuador and Nicaragua. Throughout my travels, I have discovered that while we are all connected, the feeling of home provides a sense of comfort that is more important than ever.
"Returning to this project nearly two decades later, my goal was to create an environment that feels both luxurious and sophisticated yet also inviting and comfortable. That’s the key difference with luxury today; we can experience opulence while still feeling rooted and grounded," she added.
For more information, contact your travel advisor or visit TrumpMiami.com.
