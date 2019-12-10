Exploring the Caribbean With RIU
Whether it’s checking off a new Caribbean island each trip or traveling back and forth to a favorite one, most people find themselves jet setting to this area at some point. This is especially true for people living in areas with long, frigid winters to get through.
Deciding on which island to travel to, let alone trying to choose a specific resort, can prove to be a challenge, but visitors to the Caribbean can’t go wrong when choosing to stay at one of the many RIU Hotels & Resorts properties.
These hotels accommodate a wide variety of travelers, from people looking for a romantic adults-only getaway to families traveling with children.
A stay at one of the RIU hotels in the Caribbean ensures a comfortable place to sleep, delicious restaurants to dine in and plenty of entertainment to enjoy throughout the vacation. Some properties even boast a Splash Water World water park with multiple slides.
Jamaica is one of the most popular islands for tourists to visit when heading to the Caribbean. With long stretches of powdery white sand beaches and lush, tropical scenery, travelers looking for a laidback vacation will be happy with choosing the island of Jamaica.
RIU Hotels & Resorts has several properties to choose from, and they are all conveniently located in the popular areas of Montego Bay, Negril or Ocho Rios.
The Dominican Republic is another well-known Caribbean island for tourists, and Punta Cana is home to stunning beaches and turquoise-colored water. Travelers planning a trip to this location can choose from six different RIU resorts. A visit to Punta Cana allows for snorkeling, kayaking, sailing, zip lining and plenty of beach time.
It’s all in the name when choosing to visit Paradise Island in the Bahamas. A stay at RIU’s Hotel Riu Palace Paradise Island puts guests in close proximity to beaches, nightlife, shopping and several exciting excursions.
Both couples and families can choose RIU when visiting the beautiful island of Aruba. Hotel Riu Palace Antillas, adults-only, and Hotel Riu Palace Aruba, family-friendly, both provide guests with an all-inclusive, beachfront stay.
While visiting this “One Happy Island,” travelers have unique opportunities such as taking an ATV tour, a Jeep safari or a cave tour.
Whether travelers are looking to relax on the beach while soaking up the sun, participate in adventurous excursions or discover local nightlife, they can find what they’re looking for with a vacation to the Caribbean. Each island offers something exceptional, and they are all worth exploring.
