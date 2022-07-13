Fairmont Partners with Make-A-Wish to Grant 500 Wishes
Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand within Accor Group, has launched a global partnership with Make-A-Wish called Wishes Start Here, committing to helping complete 500 children’s wishes over the next three years and donating 1 million euros to the foundation.
The Wishes Start Here program will begin on July 31, 2022 with the launch of The Ultimate Kids’ Playhouse at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California. The playhouse encourages children to play and dream with a living room filled with teddy bears, a spiral slide, building games and so much more.
The Ultimate Kids’ Playhouse will stay in its San Diego location through September, with all proceeds from ticket sales donated directly to Make-A-Wish. Other fundraising events are also in the works across Fairmont’s hotels worldwide.
Fairmont and Make-A-Wish have been partnering together for almost 20 years, with the Fairmont Rooms From the Heart program. The new partnership will provide families with accommodations while their child is receiving their wish trip.
“Fairmont and Make-A-Wish have enjoyed a wonderful relationship, hosting many families and their inspiring children for nearly twenty years,” said Mansi Vagt, Global Brand Leader & Vice President Fairmont Brand, Accor. “Our hotels are known for being embedded into the fabric of their communities and the work this incredible organization does is very near and dear to our hearts.”
“We have been honored to do more than just offer an exciting place to stay, and have worked with the fantastic teams at Make-A-Wish in many of our locations to create unique experiences that turn dreams into a reality for so many children. The magic of one wish can change a life and we’re absolutely delighted to extend this important partnership to our Fairmont hotels globally,” continued Vagt.
