Fine Dining in Playa del Carmen
Codie Liermann August 06, 2019
Situated just steps from Playa del Carmen’s 5th Avenue, where visitors can enjoy shopping, nightlife and restaurants, is the Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen Resort. This property boasts beachfront rooms, fresh modern décor and a convenient location.
Although guests staying at this resort have convenient access to the restaurants on 5th Avenue, they can also choose to indulge in the fine dining restaurants located right on property:
La Cocina Restaurant & Terrace
Open Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., La Cocina Restaurant & Terrace provides a place for guests to meet informally throughout the day. From the delicious breakfast buffet with local delights to sipping a few cocktails before heading into town, this spot is great for all hours of the day and evening.
Special events include Wednesday Taco Nights, Friday BBQ Nights and Sunday Brunch from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. which includes live music, grilled surf and turf, omelet stations, a welcome mimosa and more. Events are subject to change throughout the year.
The Grill at 1-26
A favorite among guests, The Grill at 1-26 is open Monday through Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and provides a variety of charcoal-grilled prime meat cuts and fresh seafood. The tasty cuisine along with live music and ocean views make for a memorable dining experience.
There are special events throughout the week including the catch of the day on Mondays, Ladies Night on Thursdays and Seafood & Bubbles on Saturdays, where guests receive a free sparkling wine glass for each seafood dish ordered.
Sushi 'n' Raw Bar
Mixing the traditional Japanese dish with a splash of the Caribbean, Sushi 'n' Raw Bar creates some of the best sushi in Playa del Carmen. The restaurant is oceanfront and open from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Special event nights are currently on Tuesdays—two for one sushi rolls and sake cocktails and live entertainment in the bar which overlooks the beach.
El Paseo
Chic and sophisticated, guests can enjoy coffee, pastries, smoothies, cocktails and more at El Paseo. The cocktails are best sipped while taking in the Mexican Caribbean views from the bar.
The Coffee Bar stays open Monday through Sunday 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and El Kiosco Monday through Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
With these restaurants available at the resort and the many additional options nearby, visitors will have several spots to satisfy their palettes during a stay in Playa del Carmen.
Contact your travel agent or visit the Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen website to learn more about these fine dining restaurants and the all-inclusive experience available at this resort.
