First Time in 50 Years French Quarter Welcomes New Hotel
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey December 23, 2020
ONE11 Hotel, which is housed in the former Louisiana Sugar Refining Company building, made its debut as the first property to open in New Orleans’ French Quarter in 50-plus years.
The eight-story boutique property is equipped with 83 light and airy guestrooms and suites, which feature such touches as exposed brick and Malin + Goetz bath amenities; a pool; a courtyard with an outdoor fireplace; and a rooftop proffering up stunning views of the French Quarter and Mississippi River.
On the culinary front, Batture Bistro + Bar, appointed with brick walls and exposed beams, offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, happy hour and weekend brunches.
In the warmer weather, the restaurant features outdoor dining on the Loading Dock, with views of the French Quarter.
It’s menu, which is described as “sophisticated comfort food” with a “Creole twist,” boasts all-day dining options, including artisan flatbreads and such small-plates as boudin egg rolls with Cajun aioli and charcuterie boards with locally cured and smoked meats.
“We are incredibly inspired by the history of our building, and the spirit and creative culture of New Orleans,” said Nikki Ritzenthaler, ONE11 Hotel’s general manager.
“From top to bottom our goal is to deliver a guest experience that is authentic to the city, and that will also delight and surprise both local residents and visitors. We are delighted to finally share this one-of-kind property with all who are curious to discover it.”
