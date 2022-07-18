Get to Know Playa Hotels & Resorts' Brands
Playa Hotels & Resorts operates unique resorts throughout Mexico and the Caribbean, and at the center of each unique resort is a commitment to service and to the creation of memorable moments that help separate Playa vacations from other trips. The resort collection includes both adults-only and family-friendly brands.
Adults-only brands such as Hyatt Zilara offer gourmet restaurants, infinity pools, tranquil spas and luxurious accommodations. Properties are located in Cancun, the Riviera Maya, Montego Bay, and Cap Cana, Dominican Republic.
Sanctuary Cap Cana is an adults-only resort situated in the Dominican Republic. The five-star property is just 15 minutes from the Punta Cana airport and features 324 guestrooms with 18 room categories that showcase three distinct architectural styles, including Spanish Colonial, Caribbean Villas, and The Castle Suites.
Playa Hotels & Resorts offers several properties that cater to both adults and families with specific sections dedicated to each.
Hilton All-Inclusive properties, located in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, and La Romana, Dominican Republic, cater to both families and adults. Hilton Playa del Carmen Adult Resort is steps away from vibrant Fifth Avenue, a bustling neighborhood filled with bars, shops and restaurants. The beachfront resort features ocean views, palm-lined, white-sand beaches and decadent dining opportunities that feature cuisine from Mexico to the Mediterranean.
Hilton La Romana Resort & Water Park has everything families desires. A brand-new water park offers exhilaration for all ages with water slides, a splash zone and a lazy river pool. Kids and teen clubs provide entertainment for younger guests while an adults-only nightclub gives adults their own space for nightly entertainment. There are 418 guest rooms that offer spacious accommodations filled with luxury amenities for guests of all ages.
Hyatt Ziva is an all-ages, all-inclusive brand from Playa Hotels & Resorts. Properties are located in Cancun, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Cancun, Mexico as well as Montego Bay and Cap Cana. Resorts bring the beauty of the local culture to life with amenities such as infinity pools and swim-up bars as well as stellar suites such as their floating swim-up suites overlooking the sea.
Located inside the Hyatt Ziva Cancun is Playa's adults-only oasis, Turquoize. The resort within a resort is surrounded by the sea on three sides and features lavish suites that include butler service, private transfers, swim-up suites and VIP access.
Jewel Resorts also have both adults-only and family-friendly properties. In Jamaica, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa in Runaway Bay features an all-inclusive health, fitness and spa theme. There are numerous land and water sports available as well as exotic watering holes, unlimited food and drinks and the beautiful Radiant Spa.
Jewel Grande in Montego Bay welcomes guests of all ages and is just minutes from Sangster International Airport. The property, situated on a private cove, features premium amenities such as butler service, a full-service wellness spa private beachside cabanas and two oceanfront swimming pools.
Playa's Wyndham Alltra All-Inclusive also caters to both adults-only and all-ages guests with resorts in Cancun and Playa del Carmen.
The Wyndham Alltra All-Inclusive Adults Resorts Playa del Carmen is just steps away from Fifth Avenue and offers fun activities such as beach volleyball and wine-tasting. Guests will love the oceanfront swimming pools as well as world-class cuisine and guestrooms with private terraces.
Wyndham Alltra All-Inclusive Cancun welcomes guests of all ages with glistening swimming pools, a private beachfront and activities such as oceanfront yoga and Camp Alltra's splash park.
