Get to Know the New Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Janeen Christoff September 23, 2022
Playa Hotels & Resorts will welcome a new adults-only, all-inclusive hotel into the fold this fall.
The much-anticipated Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya is scheduled to open its doors in December.
The Riviera Maya property, which features lush gardens and a bespoke Zen Spa, is nestled on the shores of the Caribbean Sea along a sprawling sugar-white sandy beach.
The oceanfront retreat offers elevated all-inclusive luxury with unlimited dining, endless drinks, a variety of cuisines, premium top-shelf spirits and wines, oceanfront dining, 24-hour room service and more.
There are 291 rooms spanning 12 different categories. Sophisticated suites overlook the sea or the garden. All guestrooms have spa-like bathrooms with rain showers and fully furnished balconies. Visitors can choose from swim-up junior suites, oceanfront junior suites, oceanview king rooms, tropical view double rooms and more. Rooms start at around 470 square feet and are as large as 600 square feet.
The property, ideal for romance, relaxation and adventures, features a number of activities for guests. Stop in and enjoy a spa treatment at the Zen Spa or take advantage of the scuba school. There is also a state-of-the-art fitness facility and included non-motorized watersports. Guests can also take part in water volleyball and aqua gym classes.
Cuisine will be front and center at the resort and guests will have a wide variety from which to choose. Chefs will tell a story through their culinary offerings, which range from smoky mezcal cocktails to start the evening to dinner and a show to finish it off. In addition, room service is always available as is oceanside dining and more.
While catering to couples and romance, the resort will also offer space for groups to gather and for weddings. The property offers 6,000 square feet of modern conference facilities ideal for corporate meetings and incentive groups.
Those planning their nuptials can take advantage of idyllic settings on the whites and beach or tropical gardens as well as luxurious inclusions such as expert wedding specialists, custom options and even free packages.
Grand Opening Special
Take advantage of the last chance to book and save with the grand opening offer. Travelers can take advantage of special rates as low as $199 per person, per night, when they book by September 26, 2022, for travel taking place December 1, 2022, and beyond.
