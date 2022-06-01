Last updated: 05:12 PM ET, Wed June 01 2022

Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya Officially Opens for Bookings

Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Patrick Clarke June 01, 2022

Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya
Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya. (photo courtesy of Playa Hotels & Resorts)

Travelers can officially book their future stay at the highly anticipated adults-only Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya in the Mexican Caribbean on PlayaResorts.com.

The all-inclusive Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya is located in a secluded region of Mexico's Riviera Maya but still boasts easy access to Cancun International Airport and nearby Playa del Carmen. The luxe property features a whopping 291 suites ideal for romance, relaxation and adventure.

Resembling a modern hacienda situated on a long stretch of white sand beach, Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya blends beautiful architecture with world-class service. Guests can look forward to unlimited dining and endless drinks, a state-of-the-art gym, water sports, scuba school, free Wi-Fi and 24-hour room service among other things.

"We are excited to, once again, partner with Hyatt and expand our footprint in Mexico's Riviera Maya region. From inception more than nine years ago in Cancun, the Hyatt Zilara experience has been the standard-bearer for what an all-inclusive experience could be and should be for adult guests," Fernando Mulet, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer, Playa Hotels & Resorts, said in a statement.

Right now, travelers can take advantage of the property's special grand opening offer with rates starting from as low as $149 per person per night when they book by June 20, 2022, for travel taking place December 1, 2022, and beyond.

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
