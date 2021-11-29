Last updated: 12:51 PM ET, Mon November 29 2021

Get To Know the New Wyndham Alltra All-Inclusive Resorts

November 29, 2021

Wyndham Alltra, Wyndham Alltra Cancun, Cancun Resorts, Playa Hotels & Resorts
A family plays in the pool at the Wyndham Alltra Cancun All-Inclusive Resort. (photo via Playa Hotels & Resorts)

The Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen Adults-Only and the Wyndham Alltra Cancun resorts are the newest additions to both Wyndham and Playa Hotels & Resorts’ portfolios. Combining desirable destinations with memorable all-inclusive resort experiences, these two offer plenty for guests to enjoy.

Both resorts feature an all-inclusive format, which means that everything from drinks to food to daily programming like beach yoga is included in the base resort price. The Wyndham Alltra resorts offer beautiful Mediterranean-style architecture, with white facades, covered balconies and modern furnishings in neutral colors, with pops of blue shades.

The Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen Adults-Only Resort offers seven different room styles with options for beachfront walk-out rooms, oceanfront rooms or oceanview rooms. The Wyndham Alltra Cancun offers even more room styles to accommodate larger families, including family suites with bunk beds and trundle bed options.

The adults-only resort is located in the beautiful Riviera Maya region of Mexico, along the warm waters of the Mexican Caribbean. It offers the relaxing Aura Spa, two pools and ten spots to eat and drink, like Brasas, which serves Mexican cuisine, or Off the Hook, an outdoor sushi and sashimi spot that also serves crafty cocktails.

Its location is also great for exploring the surrounding area, whether that be the nearby duty-free shops or the natural wonders; guests can work with the resort’s concierges to book excursions to ancient Mayan ruins like Tulum, play on championship golf courses like El Camaleón Mayakoba Golf Course or even snorkel with sea turtles!

Beach in Cancun, Cancun, Wyndham Alltra Cancun, Wyndham Alltra Resorts, Playa Hotels & Resorts
Private family cabanas at the Wyndham Alltra Cancun All-Inclusive Resort. (photo via Playa Hotels & Resorts)

In Cancun, kids and adults alike can enjoy the water park, splash pad and kids’ clubs, as well as the family-friendly daily programming that includes fun activities like dancing lessons and even tequila tastings for the adults. Families can enjoy a variety of international cuisine at any of the ten dining options, including The Dog House, a poolside hot dog cart, or a traditional European meal at at Sunset, which overlooks the lagoon.

Families staying at the resort can explore the Yucatan’s wonders, from its ruins like Chichén Itzá and Coba to snorkeling and scuba diving in the Mesoamerican Reef system or discovering the local towns that offer something for everyone, both culturally and gastronomically. Families can get the best recommendations or even book excursions with the resort’s concierges.

Wyndham Alltra Cancun, Wyndham food and beverage, Cancun, Playa Hotels & Resorts
A couple enjoys cocktails at the Kaa Bar and Lounge at the Wyndham Alltra Cancun All-Inclusive Resort. (photo via Playa Hotels & Resorts)

The resorts open for booking on December 1, 2021.

For more information about the Wyndham Alltra resorts, please click here.

