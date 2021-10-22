What Travel Advisors Need To Know About the New Playa Resorts, Wyndham Partnership
Travel Agent Playa Hotels & Resorts Codie Liermann October 21, 2021
Earlier this month, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Playa Hotels & Resorts announced the launch of a new all-inclusive resort brand, Wyndham Alltra. The first two properties to debut under the brand will be the 458-room Wyndham Alltra Cancun and the 287-room Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, originally Panama Jack properties.
Travel advisors and resort executives weighed in and overall responded positively to the news. TravelPulse caught up with Lisa Checchio, Chief Marketing Officer, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, to learn a bit more about this new partnership.
TravelPulse(TP): Who is the target clientele for the new Wyndham Alltra brand?
Lisa Checchio (LC): The name “Wyndham Alltra” is born from the brand promise of “All-Inclusive Travel for All” keeping with Wyndham’s mission of delivering exceptional experiences to the everyday traveler. Partnering with Playa creates immediate access for our customers and nearly 90 million Wyndham Rewards member to experience outstanding all-inclusive resorts – many for the first time – who are now able to redeem and earn Wyndham Rewards points for their stays. In celebration of the launch, Wyndham Rewards members who make a reservation through November 30, 2021, and complete a stay by January 18, 2022, can enjoy a complimentary upgrade during their stay. Wyndham Alltra will feature both family-friendly locations as well as adults-only resorts.
TP: The Wyndham brand is often seen in conjunction with timeshares. What does this mean for travel advisors selling these properties?
LC: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts proudly operates a portfolio of nearly 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries. Through our family of 22 hotel brands ranging from economy to luxury, including household names like Days Inn, La Quinta, Trademark Collection and our newest brand Wyndham Alltra, Wyndham makes hotel travel possible for all. Our award-winning loyalty program Wyndham Rewards has 89 million enrolled members around the globe and was recently named the number one hotel rewards program by U.S. News & World Report and readers of USA TODAY.
TP: Can you tell us about the plans to grow the Wyndham Alltra brand within this area and in other top vacation spots throughout Mexico and the Caribbean?
LC: We’re launching this new brand with two amazing beachfront resorts in Cancun and Playa del Carmen, Mexico. We are seeing immediate demand to grow in other prime resort locations throughout Mexico, Latin America, and the Caribbean and have plans to expand the brand into other Global regions.
TP: Is there anything else you would like to address in regards to this new all-inclusive brand?
LC: The Wyndham Alltra brand will provide exceptional value to guests, with upscale food and beverage, services, amenities, and activities with an expressive local flavor at each resort. We’re excited to reach more first-time all-inclusive guests and introduce them to the vibrant and carefree all-inclusive vacation experience.
TP: Where can travel advisors stay up to date with the latest updates in regards to this new partnership?
Travel advisors can learn more and stay up to date by visiting www.wyndhamalltra.com.
