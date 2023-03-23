Global Hotel Alliance Launches New Sustainable Hotel Portfolio
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz March 23, 2023
The UAE-based Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, has launched a new collection of just under 200 hotels that focus on social and sustainable responsibility, called the Green Collection.
Each hotel or resort within the Green Collection has received at least one certification from a global environmental organization, such as EarthCheck, Green Growth 2050, Green Key, Green Globe and others. Each hotel is required to meet the highest international sustainability standards with regular third-party audits.
The Green Collection comprises 24 percent of all the properties within the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty program’s portfolio, which includes brands such as Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas, Corinthia Hotels, Capella Hotels & Resorts, Kempinski Hotels, PARKROYAL and Outrigger Resorts & Hotels and many more.
“By launching Green Collection, we are reiterating our alignment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which guide the development of the hospitality industry for a more sustainable future,” said Chris Hartley, CEO of GHA.
Among the destinations offering Green Collection hotels, the Netherlands offers the most, with 31 Green Collection properties across the country. Thailand offers 16, and the United Arab Emirates offers 15.
“Social awareness and environmental sustainability are core values that GHA has embraced since its inception,” Hartley continued. “Our overarching philosophy is to treat people and the planet with the utmost respect, creating a more resilient, equal, and sustainable global ecosystem, and the efforts of our Green Collection properties are a testament to this.”
To celebrate the launch of the new collection, GHA DISCOVERY is giving $5 to charities for every booking made online or on the loyalty program’s app before the end of April 2023 for travel through July 31, 2023.
