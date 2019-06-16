Graduate Hotels Offering Month-Long Hall Pass for Summer Break
Graduate Hotels is offering eager travelers an opportunity to set out and enjoy a spur-of-the-moment summer getaway, take a few weekend retreats or embark on an interstate adventure—with their hotel stays along the way all covered under a single price.
With the one-time purchase of a $400 Graduate Hall Pass, road-trippers can come during the 30 days from July 15 through August 15 and stay at any of fifteen participating Graduate Hotels properties—each situated near one of America’s best-known college campuses.
Guests will savor a sense of scholastic nostalgia, thanks to the thoughtful details that define these design-centric hotels, while simultaneously using their luxury accommodations as a base from which to explore the history and unique heritage of each town.
Graduate Hotels’ luxury boutique properties are geared towards college alumni, their parents, business people and basically anyone who fancies an immersive college-town experience; and perhaps hopes to recapture the optimism and energy of those youthful school days.
The Hall Pass is valid from July 15 through August 15, 2019. Restrictions include a limit of five consecutive nights per location and ten nights total in each location. Participating hotel options are spread across the country—from the West Coast, through America’s Heartland and all the way out to Rhode Island.
The pass covers room rates, taxes and fees for the stays (i.e., food and beverages are not included). It’s good for entry-level rooms only, so bookings will be subject to hotel availability and room reservations must be made at least three nights in advance.
Interested parties should get ready to pounce on this deal because passes are limited and are scheduled to go on sale tomorrow, Monday, June 17, 2019, at 12:00 pm Central Standard Time.
Participating properties include:
—Graduate Minneapolis, Minnesota
—Graduate Ann Arbor, Michigan
—Graduate Bloomington, Indiana
—Graduate Iowa City, Iowa
—Graduate Madison, Wisconsin
—Graduate Lincoln, Nebraska
—Graduate Providence (formerly the Providence Biltmore), Rhode Island
—Graduate Athens, Georgia
—Graduate Tempe, Arizona
—Graduate Berkeley, California
—Graduate Charlottesville, Virginia
—Graduate Richmond, Virginia
—Graduate Seattle, Washington
—Graduate Oxford, Mississippi
—Graduate Eugene, Oregon
For more information, visit GraduateHotels.com.
