Last updated: 04:25 PM ET, Wed June 17 2020

Grupo Vidanta Debuts Health and Safety System at Its Mexican Resorts

Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey June 17, 2020

Jungala at Vidanta Riviera Maya
Jungala at Vidanta Riviera Maya. Photo via Grupo Vidanta

Grupo Vidanta is introducing the Vidanta Extraordinary Standards initiative to work toward ensuring that its properties in Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Penasco and Puerto Vallarta meet stringent health and safety standards.

The program, which is being overseen by the company’s new safety and sanitation department, was developed in collaboration with national and international health authorities.

You May Also Like

A beach with hammocks and palm trees in Isla Holbox, Mexico State of Yucatan and Quintana Roo Join to Follow WTTC... Destination & Tourism

Club Med Sandpiper Bay, Port St. Lucie, Florida. Club Med Awarding Free Vacations to Healthcare Workers Hotel & Resort

Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas gallery icon Top Destinations Currently Open for Summer Travel

Cabo San Lucas Marina at sunset (Photo via LindaYG / iStock / Getty Images Plus) Los Cabos Reopening Propelled by WTTC 'Safe Travels&... Destination & Tourism

Cancun beachfront Tourists Returning to Cancun, Other Popular Mexican... Destination & Tourism

Under the initiative, all employees are equipped and required to wear facemasks, carry hand sanitizer, wash their hands at least once every 30 minutes and respect social distancing measures.

Automated hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed throughout the resorts. Hospital-grade sanitizers are being used on all high-contact surfaces—railings, telephones, door handles, pens, counters, tables, armchairs, chairs and bathrooms—every 30 minutes.

All guest luggage will be sanitized upon arrival, and in-house transportation vehicles are being disinfected between each trip

All of the resorts’ public spaces, including lobbies, shops, restaurants, and spas, are fogged with hospital-grade sanitization sprayers overnight.

Additionally, Vidanta has reduced guest capacity in all indoor public spaces, vehicles, beach clubs, pool areas and elevators.

The company also introduced a no-cash policy and digital menus at all of its resorts. Restaurant tables are being meticulously disinfected between use.

Grupo Vidanta is scheduled to open its first luxury boutique waterpark in the Riviera Maya region on June 22.

For more information on Mexico

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Puerto Rico’s Dorado Beach Announces Reopening

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Poises for Reopening With Safe + Sound Program

Hilton Announces More Layoffs, Extends Furloughs and Pay Cuts

Half Moon in Jamaica Reopens Rose Hall Villas

The Buffet is Returning to Las Vegas With a New Look

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS