Grupo Vidanta Debuts Health and Safety System at Its Mexican Resorts
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey June 17, 2020
Grupo Vidanta is introducing the Vidanta Extraordinary Standards initiative to work toward ensuring that its properties in Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Penasco and Puerto Vallarta meet stringent health and safety standards.
The program, which is being overseen by the company’s new safety and sanitation department, was developed in collaboration with national and international health authorities.
Under the initiative, all employees are equipped and required to wear facemasks, carry hand sanitizer, wash their hands at least once every 30 minutes and respect social distancing measures.
Automated hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed throughout the resorts. Hospital-grade sanitizers are being used on all high-contact surfaces—railings, telephones, door handles, pens, counters, tables, armchairs, chairs and bathrooms—every 30 minutes.
All guest luggage will be sanitized upon arrival, and in-house transportation vehicles are being disinfected between each trip
All of the resorts’ public spaces, including lobbies, shops, restaurants, and spas, are fogged with hospital-grade sanitization sprayers overnight.
Additionally, Vidanta has reduced guest capacity in all indoor public spaces, vehicles, beach clubs, pool areas and elevators.
The company also introduced a no-cash policy and digital menus at all of its resorts. Restaurant tables are being meticulously disinfected between use.
Grupo Vidanta is scheduled to open its first luxury boutique waterpark in the Riviera Maya region on June 22.
