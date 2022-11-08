Last updated: 12:29 PM ET, Tue November 08 2022

Grupo Xcaret Wins Nine 2022 Travvy Awards

Hotel & Resort Grupo Xcaret Noreen Kompanik November 08, 2022

Hotel Xcaret Arte, Xcaret Hotels, all-inclusives in Mexico
Aerial view of Hotel Xcaret Arte. (photo via Hotel Xcaret Arte)

A leader in sustainable and socially responsible Mexico tourism, Grupo Xcaret was among the big winners at the eighth annual Travvy Awards in Fort Lauderdale, Florida earlier this month.

The company's three all-inclusive Riviera Maya resorts including La Casa de la Playa, Hotel Xcaret Arte and Hotel Xcaret Mexico received four gold, one silver, and three bronze awards in various categories while its most iconic attraction, Xcaret Park garnished the gold award for Best Water Park in Mexico.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
2022 Travvy Awards
2022 Travvy Awards
Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana

La Colección Resorts Honored With Travvy Awards

2022 Travvy Awards

2022 Travvy Awards Names Best Car Rental Brands

ALGVPro

ALG Vacations Takes Home Several Awards at 2022 Travvy Awards...

AmaMagna

AmaWaterways Named Best in River Cruising at 2022 Travvy Awards

Here’s a breakdown of those nine total achievements:

—Best All-Inclusive Family Resort – Mexico: Hotel Xcaret Mexico (Gold)

—Best All-Inclusive Luxury Resort – Mexico: La Casa de la Playa (Gold)

—Best Luxury Hotel/Resort – Mexico: La Casa de la Playa (Gold)

—Best Spa & Wellness Resort – Overall: La Casa de la Playa (Gold)

—Best Water Park – Mexico: Xcaret Park (Gold)

—Best All-Inclusive Resort – Spa & Wellness: La Casa de la Playa (Silver)

—Best All-Inclusive Adult/Couples Resort: Hotel Xcaret Arte (Bronze)

—Best All-Inclusive Resort – Hotel Xcaret Mexico (Bronze)

—Best All-Inclusive – Overall: La Casa de la Playa (Bronze)

"It is a great honor to be acknowledged once again by this community of our travel industry peers," said Lizeth álvarez, Chief Commercial Officer Parks & Tours for Grupo Xcaret.

"Our mission at Grupo Xcaret is to make the planet a happier place while bringing the very best of Mexico – our nature, arts, gastronomy, culture and history – to life for visitors from around the globe. The Travvy Awards recognize the best in tourism worldwide and we are proud to be a part of such a prestigious award."

For more information on Grupo Xcaret, Mexico, Caribbean, Cancun, Riviera Maya

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Noreen Kompanik

Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana

Karisma Hotels & Resorts to Offer Biggest Sale of 2022 This...

Karisma Hotels & Resorts

More Americans Planning Hotel Stays During Holidays

gallery icon 18 Caribbean Resorts You Can Book with Credit Card Points

5-Star Luxury Resort in Punta Cana Is All-Suite and All-Inclusive

Waldorf Astoria Cancun Debuts in the Mexican Caribbean

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS