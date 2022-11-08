Grupo Xcaret Wins Nine 2022 Travvy Awards
Hotel & Resort Grupo Xcaret Noreen Kompanik November 08, 2022
A leader in sustainable and socially responsible Mexico tourism, Grupo Xcaret was among the big winners at the eighth annual Travvy Awards in Fort Lauderdale, Florida earlier this month.
The company's three all-inclusive Riviera Maya resorts including La Casa de la Playa, Hotel Xcaret Arte and Hotel Xcaret Mexico received four gold, one silver, and three bronze awards in various categories while its most iconic attraction, Xcaret Park garnished the gold award for Best Water Park in Mexico.
Here’s a breakdown of those nine total achievements:
—Best All-Inclusive Family Resort – Mexico: Hotel Xcaret Mexico (Gold)
—Best All-Inclusive Luxury Resort – Mexico: La Casa de la Playa (Gold)
—Best Luxury Hotel/Resort – Mexico: La Casa de la Playa (Gold)
—Best Spa & Wellness Resort – Overall: La Casa de la Playa (Gold)
—Best Water Park – Mexico: Xcaret Park (Gold)
—Best All-Inclusive Resort – Spa & Wellness: La Casa de la Playa (Silver)
—Best All-Inclusive Adult/Couples Resort: Hotel Xcaret Arte (Bronze)
—Best All-Inclusive Resort – Hotel Xcaret Mexico (Bronze)
—Best All-Inclusive – Overall: La Casa de la Playa (Bronze)
"It is a great honor to be acknowledged once again by this community of our travel industry peers," said Lizeth álvarez, Chief Commercial Officer Parks & Tours for Grupo Xcaret.
"Our mission at Grupo Xcaret is to make the planet a happier place while bringing the very best of Mexico – our nature, arts, gastronomy, culture and history – to life for visitors from around the globe. The Travvy Awards recognize the best in tourism worldwide and we are proud to be a part of such a prestigious award."
