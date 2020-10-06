Last updated: 04:07 PM ET, Tue October 06 2020

Hard Rock Hotels Ranked as a Top-Performing Hotel Brand

Hard Rock Hotel Fort Lauderdale
PHOTO: Hard Rock Hotel Fort Lauderdale (Photo via Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau)

WHY IT RATES: The Hard Rock hotel brand has been ranked among the Top 10 Overall Hotels in Guest Satisfaction. —Lacey Pfalz, Editorial Intern

For the second consecutive year, Hard Rock Hotels has been honored by leading data and analytics company J.D. Power as one of the top-performing hotel brands in the firm's 2020 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study.

In addition to being honored for Outstanding Guest Satisfaction among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains, the brand has been included amongst the Top 10 Overall Hotels in Guest Satisfaction of the 102 hotel brands ranked in J.D. Power's prestigious list. The study analyzes guest responses to more than 150 questions and ranks 102 hospitality brands across six market segments to measure guest satisfaction, advocacy and loyalty.

Hard Rock Hotels has been ranked as the #1 Upper Upscale Guest Room, with many guests praising rooms' luxurious and stylish décor, as well as room cleanliness and unique amenities. Each Hard Rock Hotel property features an array of signature brand offerings including The Sound of Your Stay music program, which brings a complimentary Crosley turntable or Fender guitar to guests' rooms, and the revolutionary Rock Om in-room yoga program, which includes a DJ Drez curated playlist and step-by-step yoga instructions.

This world-class guest room experience is further exemplified by Hard Rock's commitment to guest health and safety, through its new SAFE + SOUND program, as well as the brand's ability to differentiate itself through priceless music memorabilia.

"Guests are immersed in an unparalleled music and entertainment vibe that sets Hard Rock apart," said Dale Hipsh, Senior Vice President of Hard Rock Hotels. "Our team members curate a playlist perfect for fans of all ages and we are honored to be recognized by J.D. Power once again for our enduring dedication to hospitality."

SOURCE: Hard Rock Hotels press release.

