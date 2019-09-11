Haven Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa Announces Plans for Convention Center
Haven Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa officially announces plans for a 25,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art convention center to be located on the resort’s 250-acre complex.
The Convention Center will be supported by a new additional inventory of 105 guest suites. Unlike existing guest suites, these will be double occupancy and specifically designed to meet the needs of meeting and convention groups. With an unmatched location just 15 minutes south of Cancun International Airport and an on-staff team of expert meeting planners ready to support events from concept to execution, Haven Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa will cement itself as one of the area’s most accessible and desired locations for corporate meetings, events and incentive groups of all sizes, upon the Center’s completion in Fall 2020.
The Convention Center will feature a dedicated porte-cochere and lobby, separate from the main guest lobby. At the heart of the Convention Center will be a central ballroom with more than 14,500 sq. ft. of meeting space with flexible design and multiple optional configurations and breakout rooms.
The Main Ballroom will feature a ceiling height of nearly 22 feet with no chandeliers, columns or obstructions. It will be complemented by a large pre-function area flooded with natural light, as well as three smaller separate multi-use rooms. Supported by the latest audio-visual technology, a dedicated kitchen, separate storage room and a short walk from all guest suites and resort facilities, the Convention Center at Haven Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa is sure to one of the most sought-after meeting venues in the Mexican Caribbean.
The Convention Center is being designed by ArquetipogdL, an architectural and design studio based in Guadalajara, Mexico. Founded in 2002, the veteran group has vast experience in conceptualizing and designing hotels, with a portfolio of more than 60 projects in Mexico, the Caribbean and USA.
