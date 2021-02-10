Last updated: 02:31 PM ET, Wed February 10 2021

Hawaiian Resort to Offer Pre-Vacation COVID-19 Assistance

February 10, 2021

'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach Pool
'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach Pool (photo courtesy 'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach)

‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach is the first resort in Hawaii to begin offering a COVID-19 concierge service to help guests navigate the Safe Travels Hawaii requirements.

The new concierge service is run by V2 Medical Group, a Hawaii-based pandemic management agency. For a cost of $150, upon booking at the resort, guests will be matched with a V2 concierge, who will guide them on travel and testing, establish a customized testing timeline, monitor and arrange the proper documents and assist the guests in the Safe Travels Hawaii guidelines. This provides a seamless, guided method to help guests do everything they are required to do, even before entering the state.

‘Alohilani Resort has an onsite testing center with V2 Medical Group for testing should guests require one, or to guide guests on traveling to other islands within the state or on returning home.

“We strive to be at the forefront of safe tourism and are excited to be the first Hawaii resort to offer a hassle-free way for our guests to travel to Hawaii with the expertise of V2 Medical Group,” said Kelly Sanders, Senior Vice President of Operations. “Now guests can rest assured their test result will be available upon departure to Hawaii and with a negative result they can spend their time enjoying our beautiful island and all the unique experiences at 'Alohilani.”

“This is a great step forward in ensuring that visitors adhere to the health and safety protocols that we have in place as we continue to live with this pandemic,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “I congratulate 'Alohilani and Highgate Hotels for taking action and finding creative ways to help our visitors through the Safe Travels requirements when booking travel here."

For more information, please visit Alohilani Resort.

