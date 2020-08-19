Historic Graycliff Hotel Offers Bahamas Remote Work Package
A historic Bahamas hotel is offering travelers a remote-work opportunity that combines luxurious accommodations with gourmet meals and dining while offering a government-approved warm-weather getaway.
The Graycliff Hotel & Restaurant has launched a “Workation Special” offering five-star resort amenities, facilities and services for a minimum of 14 nights at 50 percent off published rates. The package also fulfills current Bahamas government quarantine requirements, say Graycliff officials.
The offer features a deluxe Graycliff room or suite with daily continental breakfast and housekeeping services, plus nightly turndown service. Guests will have access to a full slate of amenities providing remote access, including high-speed internet across the property from guest rooms to pool, use of a printer and power strips, plus IT support.
The hotel’s generator power backup “ensures the Graycliff will be fully operational and guests will always be connected when they need it most,” said a spokesperson in a statement.
Bahamas travel protocols require visitors to submit a Travel Health Visa Application with negative results from a COVID-19 RT PCR test taken no more than 10 days prior to arrival. On arrival, all travelers are required to quarantine for 14 days.
“Now that The Bahamas government has in principle approved an extended stay visa, our Graycliff Workation Special is the perfect way for people looking to escape,” said Enrico Garzaroli, Graycliff’s CEO.
“Since we received our [government] certification in mid-June we’ve been leading the way for guests to come and enjoy our five-star facilities and activities,” he continued, “and the peace of mind of being able to enjoy visiting the Bahamas taking current travel restrictions into consideration.”
The Graycliff’s Workation Special is available exclusively for direct bookings with the hotel; travel agents booking the package directly or via GDS will earn a 12 percent commission. Rates start at $3,474.52 per room, double occupancy, including all taxes and service charges, for a minimum 14-night stay for bookings now through December 15, 2020, and stays by December 15, 2021.
Guests will have access to the property’s full amenities, priced and offered privately to Graycliff Workation Special guests, including an interactive culinary lesson; three-course meals and a sommelier-led tour of Graycliff’s wine cellar featuring one of the world’s largest private collections; a poolside cocktail mixology lesson; afternoon tea with Champagne or Graycliff cigars; and a Learn to SCUBA pool resort course in partnership with Stuart Cove’s Dive Bahamas; and a guided Heritage Museum of The Bahamas tour.
After completing their 14-day mandatory quarantine guests may enjoy off-property activities from a specially curated list of private excursions.
To access the package, call 1-242-302-9150 or visit www.Graycliff.com/seasonal-specials and select a minimum of 14 nights.
