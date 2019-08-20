Hotel Indigo Williamsburg Brooklyn Opens Doors
WHY IT RATES: Hotel Indigo Williamsburg Brooklyn draws upon the area’s rich history and culture to fashion a welcoming space like nothing else in Williamsburg.—Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Hotel Indigo Williamsburg Brooklyn, an upscale 187-room Valor Hospitality Partners and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) hotel, announced today it is officially open for business.
The boutique hotel, located in the heart of Williamsburg Brooklyn, features ultra-contemporary architecture, sleek interior design, a stunning dual-level restaurant, open-air sundeck with a pool and the largest flexible event space in the neighborhood with nearly 20,000 square feet. The hotel caters to both leisure and business travelers and is now available for booking on the IHG website.
Designed by Kutnicki Bernstein Architects and Cl-oth Interiors, Hotel Indigo Williamsburg Brooklyn draws upon the area’s rich history and culture to fashion a welcoming space like nothing else in Williamsburg.
Guest rooms incorporate elevated finishes, hardwood floors and spa-inspired bathrooms, with some rooms offering large balconies, with views of the neighborhood and the historic Manhattan skyline, just across the East River. The hotel offers 25 suites, including bi-level Loft Suites and a 1,100-square-foot Williamsburg Grand Suite.
The hotel’s modern design is enhanced with a stunning pool, complete with an open-air sun deck, and a fully stocked poolside bar and grill. Hotel Indigo® Williamsburg Brooklyn will also feature a dual-level restaurant called Kitsch, opening this fall, with indoor and outdoor seating as well as a playful menu, led by Executive Chef Chai Trivedi. The hotel’s flexible event space will include a 6,630-square-foot Williamsburg ballroom, a 2,800-square-foot pre-function space and a 480-square-foot Union Mezzanine. Other amenities include a large outdoor courtyard, fully equipped fitness center and on-site parking.
“We are thrilled to officially open our doors and offer guests a great new hotel experience as well as an unbeatable events space,” said Tracey Rucks, General Manager of Hotel Indigo Williamsburg Brooklyn. “It’s fantastic to see the design come to life and capture the vibrant energy and rich character of our great neighborhood. We are looking forward to welcoming guests from around the world and serving as a popular venue for locals.
Hotel Indigo Williamsburg Brooklyn is located at 500 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11211, steps away from the neighborhood’s best nightlife, chic boutiques, award-winning restaurants, and a buzzing art scene.
SOURCE: Hotel Indigo Williamsburg Brooklyn press release
